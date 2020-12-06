Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani has examined constructive for COVID-19, in keeping with Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: “@RudyGiuliani, by far the best mayor within the historical past of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing probably the most corrupt election (by far!) within the historical past of the USA, has examined constructive for the China Virus. Get higher quickly Rudy, we’ll keep on!!!”

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York Metropolis, has led Trump’s authorized staff in an try and overturn the presidential election. Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani — who works within the White Home as a public liaison assistant to Trump — additionally examined constructive for COVID-19 about two weeks in the past. Regardless of Andrew’s prognosis, Giuliani didn’t quarantine as a way to help Trump in his authorized battles to contest the election.

Up to now few weeks, Giuliani has traveled to battleground states resembling Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona to look at marketing campaign occasions that allege voter fraud in these states. Nonetheless, judges in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan have all dismissed circumstances in current weeks, citing lack of proof.

It’s unclear whether or not Giuliani is symptomatic, however on the age of 76, he’s within the high-risk class for the coronavirus.

Giuliani is the latest member of Trump’s staff to check constructive for COVID-19. Trump himself contracted the virus in early October, adopted by Melania Trump, his son, chief of workers, press secretary, marketing campaign supervisor and a number of other advisers. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to climb within the U.S., reaching 14.7 million circumstances up to now week.