Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat 2’ Scene Mocked by Stephen Colbert

Rudy Giuliani’s compromising scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel grew to become the speak of the late night time speak present circuit on Wednesday night time.

“The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” opened its present skewering Giuliani’s scene, during which it seems he reaches into his pants in a resort mattress whereas speaking with actor Maria Bakalova, who performs Borat’s daughter within the comedy. Bakalova, who’s 24, posed as a TV journalist interviewing Giuliani for a conservative information program and invitations him to her resort room for drinks. Whereas Giuliani is fiddling along with his pants, Borat runs into the room, saying “She’s 15. She’s too outdated for you.”

“Each 4 years, round this time of the election, individuals begin to fear about an October shock. At the moment, we bought greater than October stunned. We bought October appalled, courtesy of Trump’s private lawyer and man who has to continually gnaw on a tree trunk to maintain his tooth from rising via his backside lip, Rudy Giuliani,” Colbert stated in his monologue.

Colbert added that Cohen might be his speak present visitor on Monday night time, the place he’ll doubtless talk about the viral Giuliani scene.

“By no means a terrific signal when the ethical authority in a scenario comes from a man who as soon as handed a lady a bag of his personal poop,” Colbert stated, referencing a scene within the unique “Borat” film. “Even earlier than cocktails within the bed room, Rudy acted like an actual jerk-off.”

The previous New York Metropolis mayor and President Trump’s present legal professional claimed he was “tucking in [his] shirt after taking off the recording tools” in a collection of tweets on Wednesday night time. He known as the video a “full fabrication” and that Cohen can be a “stone-cold liar” if he alleged that Giuliani acted inappropriately.

(1) The Borat video is a whole fabrication. I used to be tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording tools. At no time earlier than, throughout, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies in any other case he’s a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

“I might purchase that, however I watched the footage,” Colbert stated. “Why did you go right into a bed room on the suggestion of a younger girl to have cocktails to take off a mic? I take off a mic each night time. By no means as soon as have I reclined on a king-sized mattress after which launched a fact-finding mission to my very own groin.”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” releases on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Watch Colbert’s video beneath.