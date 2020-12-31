Rudy Salas Useless: Tierra and El Chicano Guitarist Was 72

Rudy Salas, who was a member of the Latin R&B band Tierra and soul group El Chicano, died on Tuesday, Tierra introduced. He was 72.

“It’s with profound disappointment that we announce the passing of Rudy Salas, the chief and co-founder of Tierra, early this morning,” the group posted on Fb on Tuesday. “We’ve misplaced our rock, our inventive spirit, husband, father, grandfather (and quickly to be great-grandfather), uncle, brother and chief of Tierra whose historical past spans almost 5 a long time. Thousands and thousands have loved Tierra’s music and we’re deeply grateful for the outpouring of affection and assist we have now acquired from shut associates, supporters and household.”

In 1972, Salas performed guitar for El Chicano alongside together with his brother Rudy Salas, who was a vocalist. The following yr, the 2 brother co-founded Tierra with unique members Bobby Navarrete, Joey Guerra, Steve Falomir, Philip Madayag and Andre Baeza. The group recorded their first self-titled album that yr and then went on to publish 14 extra data, the newest being in 2013.

Tierra’s greatest hit got here with the 1980 remake of The Intruders’ music “Collectively,” initially from 1967, which went on to succeed in No. 18 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and No. 9 on the Billboard R&B chart. The group was nonetheless touring up till the coronavirus pandemic shut down many of the dwell music trade.

“Due to the pandemic, we can not instantly announce funeral preparations however we are going to hold you knowledgeable sooner or later,” Tierra and the Salas household wrote. “Within the meantime, please respect the privateness of the household and band members as we grieve. Please hold us in your prayers and ideas on this troublesome time.”