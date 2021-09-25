Rugby Championship 2021: The Pumas fall to Australia and reap their fifth defeat in the tournament

The Pumas can not against Australia (EFE)



Argentina’s men’s rugby team, popularly known as los Pumas, is not going through its best moment in this edition of the Rugby Championship. After four games, those led by Mario Ledesma reaped four defeats and are in last place without units. With the illusion of the good level shown in the complement against New Zealand, the national team will try to lift in their clash against the Wallabies. Since 7.05 in Townsville. Televisa ESPN.

Clinging to the improvements shown at the end of the duel against the New Zealanders, the coach will bet on Santiago Carreras as driver and with Pablo Matera as eighth. The local, meanwhile, comes from beating the South Africans twice.

The Argentine team reached this commitment after four defeats in a row. Two games against South Africa (the current world champion) and two against New Zealand, who gave him a tough defeat last Sunday.

THE ALL BLACKS, AGAIN CHAMPIONS:

Before this game, the All Blacks beat the Springboks 19-17 to highlight their enormous supremacy in this edition of the Rugby Championship. The oceanic, with 24 units, were once again proclaimed champions. Africans, meanwhile, hold 11 points.

Trainings:

Australia: Reece Hodge; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper and Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper and Rob Leota; Matt Philip and Izack Rodda; Taniela Tupou, Sailau Fainga’a and James Slipper. Coach: Dave Rennie.

Substitutes: F. Kaitu’u, A. Bell, Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor and Jordan Petaia.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallía; Santiago Cordero, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares and Emiliano Bofelli; Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou; Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera and Juan Martín González; Tomás Lavanini and Matías Alemanno; Santiago Medrano, Julián Montoya (c) and Facundo Gigena. Coach: Mario Ledesma.

Substitutes: Santiago Socino, Rodrigo Martínez, Enrique Pieretto, Guido Petti, Joaquín Oviedo, Gonzalo García, Domingo Miotti and Mateo Carreras.

Stadium: Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville)

Referee: M. Carley (England)

Television: ESPN 2

