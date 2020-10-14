General News

Rugby league star Rob Burrow’s MND battle hits viewers hard on BBC Two

October 14, 2020
3 Min Read

The Leeds Rhinos, England and Nice Britain rugby league star Rob Burrow was the topic of a devastating documentary, My 12 months With MND, on BBC Two on Tuesday and viewers have been fast to rejoice the tenacious participant’s angle to his battle with motor neurone illness.

Burrow, 38, was identified with MND in December 2019 and his motion and voice deterioration and weight reduction  have been chronicled with common appearances on BBC Breakfast in 2020. However nothing ready viewers for the half-hour perception into Burrow’s life, his household and his sickness.

The followers of “one of many all time greats” have been watching the documentary in huge numbers.

Burrow’s gutsy angle was an inspiration to many watching.

One posted: “Watching Rob Burrow in BBC2 now. If we wish a reminder of what’s vital in life, I can’t consider a greater method to spend 30mins. What an inspiration, what a man #RobBurrow”.

MND happens when specialist nerve cells within the mind and spinal twine known as motor neurones cease working correctly and is often known as neurodegeneration.

There was quite a lot of respect and admiration reveals to his spouse, Lindsey, as nicely.

The diminutive scrum-half (he stands 5ft 4in) was at all times advised he was too small to play skilled rugby league. At simply over 10 stone he confronted gamers virtually twice his measurement. However his profession file made a nonsense of that evaluation. He performed 493 occasions for Leeds, 15 occasions for England and 5 occasions for Nice Britain.

Lots of social media had the identical message: measurement doesn’t matter.

Some rugby league followers have been hopeful Leeds would elevate the Problem Cup remaining at Wembley on Burrows’ behalf. They play Salford Crimson Devils in Saturday’s match.

The documentary had the identical impact on many watching. One summed up the sentiment on social media: “#robburrow powerful to observe the documentary tonight, however what an inspirational man. Cried my eyes out. His household are fantastic and such an ideal assist community. I pray a treatment is discovered for all MND victims asap. Maintain preventing Rob.”

Discover out extra about MND on the Motor Neurone Illness Affiliation.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.