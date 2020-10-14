Rugby league star Rob Burrow’s MND battle hits viewers hard on BBC Two

The Leeds Rhinos, England and Nice Britain rugby league star Rob Burrow was the topic of a devastating documentary, My 12 months With MND, on BBC Two on Tuesday and viewers have been fast to rejoice the tenacious participant’s angle to his battle with motor neurone illness.

Burrow, 38, was identified with MND in December 2019 and his motion and voice deterioration and weight reduction have been chronicled with common appearances on BBC Breakfast in 2020. However nothing ready viewers for the half-hour perception into Burrow’s life, his household and his sickness.

The followers of “one of many all time greats” have been watching the documentary in huge numbers.

I am able to cry, what an incredible man @Rob7Burrow is! One of many all time greats and one of the inspirational males that has ever lived! This needs to be a great watch! @leedsrhinos @SuperLeague #BBCBreakfast #BBC #RobBurrow #rugbyleague — Joshua Riley-Hoare (@theonlychew96) October 13, 2020

Burrow’s gutsy angle was an inspiration to many watching.

One posted: “Watching Rob Burrow in BBC2 now. If we wish a reminder of what’s vital in life, I can’t consider a greater method to spend 30mins. What an inspiration, what a man #RobBurrow”.

Ah man, that is so heartbreaking to observe ???? A warrior on the sphere & a warrior off it. @Rob7Burrow, you are an absolute legend & an inspiration to many. Not solely have all of us @leedsrhinos followers received your again, however the entire #RugbyLeague household has too.#RobBurrow #MND #Legend pic.twitter.com/byMaH6Mf8c — Jamie (@JimmJamm83) October 13, 2020

MND happens when specialist nerve cells within the mind and spinal twine known as motor neurones cease working correctly and is often known as neurodegeneration.

There was quite a lot of respect and admiration reveals to his spouse, Lindsey, as nicely.

BBC2 proper now, wow that basically places life into perspective. What a person! what an unbelievably courageous spouse too ???? #RobBurrow #Legend #heartbreaking — Andy Pickles (@AndyPickles1) October 13, 2020

The diminutive scrum-half (he stands 5ft 4in) was at all times advised he was too small to play skilled rugby league. At simply over 10 stone he confronted gamers virtually twice his measurement. However his profession file made a nonsense of that evaluation. He performed 493 occasions for Leeds, 15 occasions for England and 5 occasions for Nice Britain.

Lots of social media had the identical message: measurement doesn’t matter.

@Rob7Burrow is such an inspiration. Grew up watching him carve up defences at the same time as as a rule he was the smallest participant on the pitch. For a person of his measurement he does not half have a giant coronary heart and I do know he will not take this laying down. #RobBurrow #Legend — Massive pete ????????????️???????? (@Bigpete26386229) December 20, 2019

Some rugby league followers have been hopeful Leeds would elevate the Problem Cup remaining at Wembley on Burrows’ behalf. They play Salford Crimson Devils in Saturday’s match.

I hope the Rhinos win the trophy on Saturday. Do it for Rob. Give him one thing to smile about. #RobBurrow #MyYearwithMND — Chris (@ThisIsChris_x) October 13, 2020

The documentary had the identical impact on many watching. One summed up the sentiment on social media: “#robburrow powerful to observe the documentary tonight, however what an inspirational man. Cried my eyes out. His household are fantastic and such an ideal assist community. I pray a treatment is discovered for all MND victims asap. Maintain preventing Rob.”

Discover out extra about MND on the Motor Neurone Illness Affiliation.