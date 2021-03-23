Ruggeri harshly criticized Riquelme and revealed what he would have done in Izquierdoz’s place, after receiving Fabra’s slap

This is the most commented and controversial action of the First Division football date in Argentina. And even, due to its curious nature, it transcended borders. It happened during the first half of the defeat of Boca 2-1 ante Workshops in the Bombonera, for the Professional League Cup. Carlos Izquierdoz he claimed to Frank Fabra for his warm mark before Valoyes, one of the figures of the Cordovan cast. He did it emphatically, before the TV cameras and on the threshold of a stopped ball. The Colombian responded with a slap, while the former Lanús chose to terminate the rubbing to avoid a worse escalation.

The fact warranted that the side was expelled for violent behavior with a teammate. He was lucky that the referee did not observe the episode. The situation also generated a cataract of memes and jokes, both by Boca fans and football fans in general. Miguel Ángel Russo did not refer to the shock of his leaders in the brief press conference (just 90 seconds) after the match.

The debate on the confrontation between companions continued in the program F90, for ESPN. There, Oscar Ruggeri He was forceful when talking about what he would do instead of Izquierdoz. “I say to Russo, look, excuse me, I am the captain, appointed by you; because if Tevez is not there, Izquierdoz is there. So I warned him: ‘If he plays number 3 this one, I’m not going to play for now. If you decide that I play the 3, I do not play with this man, because I controlled myself yesterday, because if not, we were at the top of the world. I don’t know how Izquierdoz did, he counted to 100″, Dramatized the scene of the face to face with the DT, confirming that perhaps he had not been able to contain himself after the slap.

“Someone from above – referring to the leadership and the Football Council headed by Riquelme – should have been solving it for two or three hours,” said Cholo Sottile, supporting the motion of Cabezón Ruggeri. “Boys from the club are starting to play, what is the lesson? The great ones, the ones who have to take care of things, what do they teach those youngsters? “, questioned the former world champion defender with the National Team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Ruggeri’s criticism of Riquelme

But the former DT of San Lorenzo and Independiente did not stay in the friction. And he put the magnifying glass on the Football Council and, above all, on Riquelme, with which he was lapidary: “You have to lower your ego, get down to earth, like all humans, and prepare. Preparing for what that club is, as a player he was one of the best we have seen. As a person, what I can advise you, if the advice is useful, you have to prepare ”.

“It doesn’t happen by spending all day at the club drinking mate. You have to take courses, everything. Passarella did not take anything, it was another who had the ego up there and it was believed that as he was the great captain, the best center-back that the Argentines had, he did not prepare. He played it alone. If you don’t prepare, you can end up like Passarella; if they don’t prepare, that can happen to everyone ”, he surprised with the comparison.

“From what I see, there is nothing that shows me that they lowered a line, that they are coherent, that beyond Riquelme Boca is above everything. You have to prepare for such size of position that they have. It’s not a joke, “concluded his opinion, which raised dust.

The crossroads of the controversy between Izquierdoz and Fabra

