Ruggeri’s advice to Alario: what he must do so that Scaloni takes him to the World Cup

Ruggeri’s advice to Alario so he can fight for a spot on the Scaloni roster

The countdown began for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and with the confirmation that rosters will be able to include a total of 26 players, there are several who maintain the dream of being able to have a chance and join. One of those who was part of the process of Lionel Scaloni es Lucas Alariowho came to play and score goals, but then the lack of continuity in his team, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and his injuries, marginalized the former River Plate and Colón striker.

El Pipa was summoned by Scaloni after the 2019 Copa América and was part of a tour of Europe in which he converted one of the goals of the 2-2 draw against Germany and one against Ecuador, in the 6-1 win. He was later at the start of the Qualifiers in October 2020 and for the first two matches of South American qualifying and the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, although his thigh injury sidelined him.

The undisputed ownership of Lautaro Martinezthe return of Angel Di Mariathe place that was won Julian Alvarezthe consolidation of Angel and Joaquin Correa as alternatives, and the chance that he knew how to take advantage of Nicholas Gonzaleztogether with the lack of continuity in his team, reduced the 29-year-old attacker’s chances.

Now Alario wants to fight again for an opportunity. “I know I row it from behind and I’m preparing for a new preseason and I’m going to do everything that depends on me. After that, what doesn’t depend on me, I can’t do anything”, he acknowledged in dialogue with ESPN F90.

Alario celebrates his goal against Germany in October 2019. He dreams of returning (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

In order to fulfill that desire, the world champion in Mexico 1986, Oscar Ruggeri and current panelist on the show, advised him. “He has to declare that he is crazy to play in the World Cup, from now until the last day, when they say ‘I’m not going’. Because of the person and player that he is, I would go talk to Scaloni and ask him, ‘Do youwhat do i need to be able to fight a possibility?’ Apart from that, Scaloni is accessible”, affirmed the Cabezón.

“Do it, because the World Cup ends in December and then you have to wait four more years to play a World Cup. Today you are on a list of players that the coach has. He has to sit down with the coach and ask him: ‘What chance do I have of going to the World Cup? I’m going to Germany, what do I have to do? You have to score goals, you have to play every game, you have to do something or I’ll have you there on the radar, you’re fighting with this player’. Because that way he doesn’t leave with an idea and he just has to wait for them to call him. I tell you from the heart and I hope it touches you because there is nothing more beautiful than being part of it, “added the former defender, who was also world runner-up in Italy 1990 and captain of the teams that won the Copa America in 1991 and 1993.

Lucas took the words of the former defender and acknowledged about Scaloni that “he was the one who gave me many possibilities”. Regarding the possibility of playing in a World Cup, he described that “as a player, living that experience must be incredible.”

Alario must first add the most minutes in the German cast and then gain continuity. The World Cup in Qatar will begin on November 21, but with due notice the campuses will be confirmed. Among those 26, Pipa is excited to be able to be. What remains in these five months will be key for the attacker.

KEEP READING

32 years after “The other hand of God”, Maradona’s save that saved Argentina in Italy 90: why the referee did not see it and what the VAR would have decided

Rodrigo de Paul revealed what was the only wish he asked for when blowing out the candles at the birthday party with Tini Stoessel

Twenty years after the failure of the National Team in Korea-Japan 2002, from Bielsa’s mistakes to pain in the first person: “It was the saddest locker room”