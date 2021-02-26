Rugrats reboot. Official Clip – First Look at Paramount + Series

With the original voice casting.

Here’s a first look at the upcoming Rugrats reboot coming to the Paramount+ streaming platform. Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie, and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series on Paramount+! Settle into your high chairs for this exciting first look at the show, which continues the tale of toddlers from the classic Nickelodeon ’90s hit. Then, get ready to reunite with the iconic group of babies – voiced by members of the original cast – as they embark on a new batch of epic adventures!