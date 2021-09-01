Rujira Banerjee expressed her incapability to seem ahead of ED in Delhi, said- ‘I’m a mom of 2 kids and on this technology of Corona…’

Rujira Banerjee, spouse of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Rujira Banerjee) Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (ED) didn’t seem ahead of. Rujira used to be summoned in a case associated with alleged cash laundering and smuggling of coal in Bengal. Rujira in New Delhi on Wednesday ED However she instructed the investigating company that it might now not be conceivable for her to shuttle within the tournament of an endemic as she is the ‘mom’ of 2 kids.Additionally Learn – ED raids a number of puts associated with Shiv Sena MP Bhawna Gawli, alleging rip-off value crores

In a letter to the Assistant Director of ED, Rujira acknowledged, "I'm a mom of 2 kids and touring to New Delhi bodily on my own in the course of the pandemic will put me and my kids's lives at grave possibility." It will be handy for me in case you believe asking me to be provide at your place of dwelling in Kolkata, because the place of job of your company is in Kolkata and I additionally are living right here.



Within the letter dated August 31, he acknowledged, "Along with my working out, the subject material of your investigation, the alleged reason for motion additionally emanates from West Bengal. I guarantee all conceivable cooperation from my facet. Previous, Rujira Banerjee used to be wondered at her place of dwelling. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had long gone to his place of dwelling on February 23 to query him a couple of days ahead of the Bengal Meeting elections, whilst his sister and different members of the family had been additionally wondered.

Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee and nationwide normal secretary of TMC, used to be summoned in conjunction with his spouse within the coal smuggling case past due final month. The TMC MP from Diamond Harbor used to be ordered to seem ahead of the probe company in Delhi on September 6, whilst his spouse used to be to seem on Wednesday. His attorney Sanjay Basu has additionally been requested to seem ahead of the company on September 3. The ED claimed that Abhishek used to be one of the vital beneficiaries of the unlawful business, despite the fact that the TMC chief has denied the entire allegations.

(Enter: IANS)