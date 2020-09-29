Rules Changing from 1st October 2020: These eight rules are changing from October 1, know how much will affect you

Changes From October 1 2020: In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus in the country, from the next month i.e. October 1, many things are going to change everyday. There are many of these rules which are going to affect you directly. Unlock-5 (Unlock 5.0) is also starting in the country from 1 October. Many rules including motor vehicle rules, LPG, Ujjwala scheme, banking are changing from 1 October. In such a situation, it is important that you know about them in advance. Let us know what is going to change from October 1. Also Read – Unlock 5.0: School-Colleges … Cinemas … Tourism, learn from October 1 in Unlock 5 – What discounts can the government give

Driving License -RC retention tension!

The tension of keeping a hard copy of documents like RC and driving license together while driving is going to end. Now you can drive a vehicle with only a valid soft copy of these documents attached to the vehicle. These will be fully valid during investigation. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification of various such amendments made in the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, which will come into effect from October 1. The government has said that from 1 October 2020, all documents related to the vehicle including driving license and e-challan will be maintained through an IT portal. Also Read – Ujjwala Yojana Last Date: Last chance to get gas connection for free! Apply this way before 30th September…

Will be able to use mobile during driving

According to the amendments made in the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, you will now be able to use mobile to see the route while driving. These rules will come into effect from 1 October. However, mobile or other hand held devices will only be used to view the route. During this time, if you are found talking to mobile, then you can be fined from 1 thousand to 5 thousand rupees. Also Read – School Reopen in Unlock 5.0: Schools to open for all classes in Unlock 5.0! Learn what is the government’s plan, this is the biggest bottleneck

Shopkeepers will no longer be able to sell old sweets!

From October 1, the time limit for the use of the open sweets sold in the market will now be given to the traders. For how long it will be good to use, the time limit will have to be given to the consumers. The food regulator has made it mandatory. The food regulator FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India-FSSAI), in its efforts to ensure food safety, has mandated food business operators to display an appropriate timeframe for use on open sweets from 1 October. FSSAI has written a letter to the Commissioner of Food Safety of all states and union territories for this.

LPG prices may decrease

At the beginning of every month, government companies revise the price of LPG and natural gas. Last month, in September, the price of 14.2 kg and 19 kg gas cylinders was reduced. It is expected that LPG prices may come down in October too.

LPG connection will not be free

Under the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the process of getting a gas connection for free is ending on 30 September 2020. Due to Rona infection, the Central Government had already extended the date of PM Ujjwala Yojana from April to September. If you want to take advantage of this plan, then without losing time, go to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’s official website pmujjwalayojana.com before 30 September and download the form and submit it to the nearest gas dealer.

Tax will be levied on sending money abroad

The central government has made a new rule related to collecting taxes on sending money abroad. If you send money to your child studying abroad or help a relative financially, then an additional payment of 5% tax collected at source (TCS) will be made on the amount. According to the Finance Act, 2020, under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the person sending foreign money will have to pay TCS.

Ban on adulteration in mustard oil

Consumers will now get mustard oil from October 1. The government has banned adulteration of any other oil in mustard oil. The ban on adulteration of mustard oil by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will be applicable from 1 October. Experts say that consumers as well as mustard growers will also benefit from this decision of the government. Please tell that rice bran is mixed with mustard oil, rice bran oil, palm oil or any other cheap edible oil.

Buying tv can be expensive

Buying television from October 1 will also become expensive. According to media reports, the central government government has decided to revoke the 5 per cent customs duty on the import of open cells used in the manufacturing of TVs. For this, the government gave a one-year exemption, which ends on September 30 ..