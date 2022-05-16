rules, explanation and tips for the Nuzlocke challenge

From playing at the highest difficulty levels to playing games with self-imposed rules, video gamers have been looking for the most difficult ways to beat video games for years, and the Pokémon saga was not going to be an exception, enjoying the Nuzlocke challenge. But what is this set of rules that will give even the most experienced teachers a hard time? Today we are going to see what is a nuzlockethe rules you must follow to deal with it and some tips to get started.

Before we begin, it should be noted that Nuzlocke can be done with any game of the saga, although obviously the title you choose can modify some of the optional rules depending on what it includes. Be that as it may, if you want to make a game of this type, you can choose the title that you like the most for it without fear.

Pokemon on Hard: Nuzlocke Challenge Rules and Explanation

As I said at the beginning, a Nuzlocke is a challenge with self-imposed rules, which means that none of these are options that you can find in the game. The rules are divided between the basic mandatory and the optional ones. The basic rules are:

If your Pokémon faints, you must drop it or store it permanently. It is considered dead and cannot be used again.

or store it permanently. It is considered dead and cannot be used again. You will only be able to catch one pokemon for each route or area (separating cave routes, for example), and this will always be the first one you see.

or area (separating cave routes, for example), and this will always be the first one you see. If you can’t catch the Pokémon (either because it escapes or because you defeat it), you can’t catch another monster on that route or area.

monster on that route or area. You must put a nickname to all the Pokémon you catch.

As for the optional ruleshere are a few:

If you already have the first Pokémon that appears on the route or area, you can catch another so you don’t have to deal with having a lot of repeats, especially early in your game.

so you don’t have to deal with having a lot of repeats, especially early in your game. If you find a shiny Pokémon, you can catch it and don’t lose your catch from that area, as they are very, very rare.

and don’t lose your catch from that area, as they are very, very rare. Limit the number of times that you can use the Pokémon Center throughout the game.

that you can use the Pokémon Center throughout the game. Use your Trainer ID to choose your first pokemon (if the last number is 1-3, plant; 4-6 is water; 7-9 means fire; and 0 lets you choose).

(if the last number is 1-3, plant; 4-6 is water; 7-9 means fire; and 0 lets you choose). To allow revive the first pokemon to die during a game.

to die during a game. Do not allow equippable items.

Do not allow distribute experience.

Do not allow the nursery.

put as maximum level that of the next gym leader’s Pokémon.

These are not all optional rules, but you can find more on the Nuzlocke University website.





Basic Tips for Nuzlocke

As you can see, a Nuzlocke is more than complicated and will require you to have a great knowledge of the game and resources to do so. It is very different from a normal game, with what I would like to give you some advices that can be very useful if you want to face the most difficult version of Pokémon.

Go up a few levels : It is always a good idea to be above the level of the trainers in the area and never go into a fight at a disadvantage.

: It is always a good idea to be above the level of the trainers in the area and never go into a fight at a disadvantage. Related to this, if the Pokémon game you are playing has a Buscapelea, use whenever you can. It will be a very good way to get experience and money.

whenever you can. It will be a very good way to get experience and money. Document yourself outside of the game : It is recommended that you inform yourself about the trainers, their Pokémon and the abilities of these monsters. Personally, I recommend that you consider Serebii and Bulbapedia.

: It is recommended that you inform yourself about the trainers, their Pokémon and the abilities of these monsters. Personally, I recommend that you consider Serebii and Bulbapedia. don’t play it: It is always advisable to assume that your opponent’s next hit is going to be critical. If you think your Pokemon isn’t fit to receive one, switch.