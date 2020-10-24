Rules for home delivery of LPG cylinders have changed, will LPG prices go up on November 1? Learn

LPG Cylinder Price Hike: LPG prices are reviewed on the first date of every month, then you get information about the increase or decrease in prices. This is the reason that all people wait for a date. This time it is also expected in November that there will be no major change in the prices of domestic LPG. This will mean that before the festivals like Diwali and Chhath, the relief of the common man will remain intact. Also Read – 42 lakh senior citizens gave up railway subsidy in last nine months: Modi

LPG subsidy is reaching less in people's account

LPG prices have come down so much in the international market that there is no need to subsidize the government. In May, June, July, August, September and October, a nominal subsidy has reached the customers' account, due to which they have become worried.

People say that LPG subsidy is coming to their account very rarely or not. The reason for this is that the price of domestic gas has come down so much that in May, June, July, August, September and now October this year, customers have received very little subsidy. A nominal subsidy of Rs 37 has been received in people’s accounts.

It may be noted that the subsidy and the price of non-subsidized cooking gas cylinders have become almost equal since May this year due to the continuous reduction in subsidy by the government. The government puts the difference in the price of subsidy and non-subsidized LPG cylinder in the form of subsidy to the customer’s account.

LPG cylinders will not be available from November 1 without OTP

The process of home delivery (LPG Consumer) of LPG cylinder is going to change. From November 1, you will need OTP to order gas cylinders at your home. Now while booking LPG cylinder, the work of sending a one-time password to your registered mobile number will be done by the company. At the time of home delivery of the gas cylinder, you will have to tell that OTP to the delivery boy, only then the cylinder will be delivered to your home.