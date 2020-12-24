Rules to change from 1st January 2021: These rules will change from January 1, which will have an effect on your life, know which rules will change

Rules to be changed from 1st January 2021: There are many rules related to your everyday life which have a lot of effect. These rules are going to change from January 1. These rules are related to check payment, LPG cylinder prices, GST and UPI transaction payments. Also Read – Toll Tax New Rules: Fastag will be mandatory on all four wheelers from January 1, up to 50 percent off

Here are 10 rules that will change from 1 January 2021 and will affect your everyday life.

1- Check Payment Rules

To avoid banking fraud, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided a few months ago to introduce a ‘positive payment system’ for checks, requiring re-confirmation of key details for payments above Rs 50,000. Might be possible. This check payment rule of positive payment system will be applicable from 1 January 2021. After availing this facility at the discretion of the account holder, banks may consider making it mandatory in the case of checks for an amount of Rs 5 lakh and above.

2- Contactless card transaction limit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that the limit of transaction from contactless cards and e-mandate for recurring transactions through card and UPI will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from January 1, 2021. RBI said that the goal of this step is to adopt digital payments in a safe and secure manner. They are well suited for safe and secure payments, especially during the current epidemic. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that it would depend on the mandate and the discretion of the customers.

3- WhatsApp will stop working on select phones

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will not support some platforms from January 1. Giving information about the supported operating system, the WhatsApp page states that it recommends providing support for using these devices: Android running OS 4.0.3 and newer; IOS 9 and newer running iPhone; And choose to run KAOS 2.5.1 new phones, which include JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

4. Car prices will go up

Several car companies including Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra, the market’s leading car companies, will increase the prices of their vehicles from January 1.

5. For calls from mobile phone to landline, one has to add zero

To make calls from landline for mobile phones in the country, callers will soon have to put ‘0’ first. The Telecom Department has asked Telecom to make necessary arrangements by January 1 to implement the new system. The department has accepted the recommendation of regional regulator TRAI to first dial ‘0’ for such calls, a move that would create sufficient number of space for telecom services.

6. FASTag for all four wheel vehicles

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to make FASTag compulsory for all four wheelers from January 1, 2021. FASTag has become mandatory for M and N class four wheelers sold before December 1, 2017. For this, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were amended. The ministry issued a notification in this regard on 6 November.

7. UPI Payment

Users may have to pay additional charges on transactions from Amazon Pay, Google Pay and Phone Pay. NPCI has reportedly decided to levy additional charges on the UPI payment service (UPI payment) run by third-party app providers from 1 January. NPCI has imposed a 30 percent cap on third party apps, starting the new year. Although Paytm will be required to pay this fee, it has been reported.

8. Google Pay Web App

Google is going to terminate all the web apps of its payment application –Google Pay –in January and users will also have to pay a fee for instant money transfer. On Google Pay, customers can still send money from both the mobile app or pay.google.com, along with managing payments. However, according to the latest information, now, Google has said that the web app site will no longer work from January next year.

9. LPG Cylinder Prices

Oil marketing companies revise LPG prices on the first day of every month, which depends on the crude oil rates in international markets.

10. GST-Registered Small Units

According to sources in the news agency PTI, traders with a turnover of up to Rs 5 crore will have to file only four GST sales returns or GSTR-3B from January instead of January 12. Quarterly filing of returns with monthly payment (QRMP) scheme will affect about 94 lakh taxpayers, which is about 92 percent of the total tax base of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). With this, from January, small taxpayers will have to file only eight returns (four GSTR-3B and four GSTR-1 returns) in a year.