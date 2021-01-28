‘Rumble’ Delayed to 2022 – Variety

Paramount’s animated function “Rumble” has been moved to Feb. 18, 2022, Variety has confirmed.

“Rumble” had most not too long ago been delayed to Might 14 from Jan. 29, 2021. It was initially scheduled for launch on July 31, 2020, and was first delayed in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Paramount Animation in partnership with Reel FX, WWE and Walden Media, the movie is ready in a world the place monsters and people collide, and the monsters are famous person athletes that compete in a sport referred to as Monster Wrestling. A younger woman named Winnie (Geraldine Viswanathan), seeks to comply with within the footsteps of her father and turn out to be a wrestling supervisor – however her teaching topic, Steve (Will Arnett) has a great distance to go.

Terry Crews voices Tentacular, the reigning Monster Wrestling champion, and Fred Melamed performs the city’s Mayor. Different forged members embody Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, Carlos Gómez, Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank, Bridget Everett and Stephen A. Smith.

“Rumble” is directed by Hamish Grieve from a screenplay written by Grieve and Matt Lieberman primarily based on the graphic novel by Rob Harrell. Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker function producers.

A trailer for the movie was launched in February 2020, wherein Smith’s character, a wrestling analyst, will be heard saying: “In an extended historical past of monster wrestling, there has by no means been a champion fairly like Tentacular. Followers world wide are performing is there a challenger on the market with the starvation, the drive, the self-discipline to turn out to be the subsequent champion?”

Watch the trailer beneath.