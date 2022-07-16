Rumbleverse, Epic’s new free-to-play battle royale, dates its release on PC and consoles

The free to play title developed by Iron Galaxy will be launched definitively after a testing stage.

With the trailer that you have on these lines, the definitive release date of the battle royale free to play Rumbleverse has been announced, which has been enjoying a testing stage in early access for some time. The Iron Galaxy game published by Epic Games and announced during The Game Awards 2021 will be published on August 11, 2022.

“The palizón is ready, so we have thought that we do not need any early access,” they say from the development team on the official website. “On launch day, the game will be freely available to anyone make it look strong enough to discharge it. Duos will also be available, so let your friends know so we can cover your back.”

Season 1 starts on August 18There will be a battle pass to earn cosmetic rewards of different types, but it will come with the first season of the Rumbleverse, which will start a week later of the game release. “You will have a few days to acclimatize to your new home in Grapital City and warm up those fists,” say those responsible.

The confirmed platforms for this new free to play sponsored by Epic are PC (EGS), PlayStation y Xbox and, as we learned at the time of its announcement, it will introduce us to the battlefield along with 40 other players in scenarios that include platforms, boxes, cannons and all kinds of obstacles to add dynamism to the games.

