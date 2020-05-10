Rumor Confirmed: How Robert Downey Jr. Helped Mark Ruffalo Decide To Be An Avenger

Go away a Remark
Generally, life actually does imitate artwork. At the least, that’s the case the place the MCU is anxious. Followers of the Avengers know that Robert Downey Jr. has performed an enormous position within the franchise, however Mark Ruffalo lately confirmed what a few of us have lengthy suspected: the person behind Tony Stark performed a pivotal position in convincing him to play the Hulk.
Mark Ruffalo first appeared as Bruce Banner in 2012’s The Avengers. Previous to that, he was well-known to cinephiles, due to his work in films like Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts, The Children Are All Proper, and Zodiac, which he co-starred in with Robert Downey Jr.. Nonetheless, there’s an enormous distinction between showing in smaller movies and signing on to look in what would grow to be the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time. Mark Ruffalo revealed that he positively felt some hesitation about residing that blockbuster life — however he received a strong push from Iron Man himself:
I used to be scared. I did not know what I might add to what I already thought had been finished so properly earlier than me. I would solely been doing indie films up ’til that time. So I used to be like, ‘I do not know if I am the precise particular person for this.’ And Joss Whedon’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re the proper particular person.’ After which I received a name from Downey, it should’ve made it to him that I used to be hemming and hawing, and he simply merely mentioned, ‘Ruffalo, let’s go. We received this,’ in true Iron Man style. After which after that, I used to be like, ‘I suppose I’ve to do it.’
Look, if Robert Downey Jr. calls upon you to do one thing, you’re in all probability gonna do it, proper? Mark Ruffalo talked about on The Tonight Present that it took a bit extra convincing to get him totally on board – however not that way more:
I made a promise once I was a younger actor that I’d by no means do one other film with out studying a script beforehand, as a result of it is a recipe for catastrophe. And so I used to be like, ‘I have to learn one thing,’ and the studio was like, ‘We’re sorry, we do not give something out.’ And Joss was like, ‘Right here man, this is like 20 pages of what I’ve written of Banner,’ and I learn that first scene of when Scarlett [Johansson], when Black Widow finds Banner in India, and I used to be like, ‘OK, I really like this. That is superb.’
Clearly, Mark Ruffalo made the precise name in heeding RDJ’s request. He’s since appeared in six different Marvel Cinematic Universe films, together with final yr’s ridiculously profitable Avengers: Endgame. It additionally appears like he will not be fairly able to say goodbye to Bruce Banner, but, both, although Robert Downey Jr. has (seemingly) moved on.
