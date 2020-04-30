Rumors Are Swirling Counting On’s Jinger Duggar May Be Pregnant

Go away a Remark
It’s been lower than a month since we realized Pleasure-Anna Duggar Forsyth was pregnant together with her second baby, only a few months after struggling a miscarriage. Nevertheless, she is probably not the one Duggar with impending being pregnant information. The rumor mill is again at it, with followers relying on the actual fact Jinger Duggar Vuolo could also be within the household method, as effectively.
Followers of the Duggar household usually observe among the well-known members of the family on social media. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is commonly on Instagram and he or she appears to be “glowier” currently, prompting followers to ask whether or not or not she’s anticipating. Right here’s among the “proof” in query.
Clearly, this is not tremendous particular, as Jinger Duggar Vuolo trying fairly in a number of pictures doesn’t essentially point out she’s anticipating, although seemingly speaking about “the wonder” of elevating a toddler and the way time goes quick in a separate publish seemingly doesn’t assist the rumor mill all that a lot. Then, there is a publish she shared the place she wore a dishevelled raincoat, prompting individuals to suppose she was hiding one thing as effectively.
This rumor is throughout her Instagram, with tons of feedback from followers much like this one:
I believe Jinger is pregnant with that glow and her chubby cheeks just a little bit, it’s cute I’m not hating on her I swear.
It’s type of a rooster and egg state of affairs. What I imply is, does Jinger Duggar have a glow in sure lighting making her look pregnant, or did somebody guess she was pregnant and now everybody thinks she has a glow? Which got here first? Whatever the reality or lack of reality associated to this rumor, neither Jinger Duggar Vuolo or her husband Jeremy Vuolo have opened up concerning the rumor but.
If she is pregnant, nonetheless, it might be huge information. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have been married since November of 2016. The 2 have one daughter collectively, Felicity, born in 2018. Since then, there have been further rumors about why Jinger has waited so lengthy to get pregnant a second time, together with guesses relating to infertility.
These are additionally unconfirmed, however for sure, Duggar household followers would seemingly be very within the information if she does find yourself being pregnant or getting pregnant once more at any level.
In the meantime, Jinger has been attracting Duggar-related headlines, principally for carrying pants. For sure, a child can be way more thrilling information!
There are often rumors swirling concerning the Duggar clan, however there’s one factor we all know for sure: normally if there may be huge information, the Counting On household will let individuals in on the information in their very own good time… and infrequently by an official TLC announcement.
So, within the meantime, we’ll have to carry our horses and wait till Season 11 of Counting On is hopefully introduced.
