Rumours Recommend Zoya Akhtar To Release Suhana Khan And Khushi Kapoor In Hindi Model Of Archie

There was a large number of hypothesis round Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan’s performing debut. Suhana has been doing theatre for some time now and used to be additionally part of a brief movie that surfaced on the net remaining 12 months. There have been experiences of Karan Johar taking a look to release her with a movie however hearsay has it that Zoya Akhtar beat him to it.

A record on a web-based portal means that Suhana shall be observed in Zoya’s directorial challenge that shall be in line with Archie comics. Moreover, hypothesis is that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s more youthful daughter, Khushi Kapoor may even make her performing debut in the similar venture. Casting them as BFFs Betty and Veronica, Zoya is all set to convey some younger and refreshing ability to the OTT platforms.

Whilst the record says this casting is finalised, the actors for Archie and Jughead are nonetheless no longer determined upon. A supply did upload that Ibrahim Ali Khan is being regarded as for Archie however there is not any definitive information at the similar as of now.

