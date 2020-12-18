“Run On” And “The Spies Who Loved Me” See Rise In Ratings As “Miss Trot 2” Makes Huge Premiere

JTBC’s new drama “Run On” noticed a slight rise in rankings with its second episode, whereas MBC’s “The Spies Who Loved Me” ended on a optimistic however quiet notice.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the December 17 episode of “Run On” recorded common nationwide rankings of two.664 %, a slight rise from its premiere rankings of two.145 %.

On MBC, “The Spies Who Loved Me” aired its last episode with rankings of two.5 and a couple of.8 %, an increase from final episode’s 1.8 and a couple of.0 %. The drama stayed within the 2 % vary for many of its run after premiering to promising rankings of three.7 and 4.3 %.

On KBS, “Cheat on Me If You Can” recorded rankings of three.2 and three.9 %, much like final episode’s 2.7 and 4.1 %. On tvN, “True Magnificence” noticed a slight drop from final episode with rankings of three.586 %.

Similar to its predecessors, “Miss Trot” and “Mister Trot,” which have been each rankings monsters for the cable channel TV Chosun, “Miss Trot 2” premiered to wonderful rankings of 25.497 % within the first half and 28.649 % within the second half.

Not solely is that this a exceptional achievement in comparison with the premiere rankings of the primary two seasons (“Miss Trot” premiered to five.9 %, “Mister Trot” premiered to 12.5 %), it’s already fairly near the file set by “Mister Trot” with 35.711 %, which was the very best viewership score ever achieved by a cable community.

