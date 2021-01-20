“Run On” Previews Contrasting Vibes Of Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung + Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh

“Run On” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

The JTBC drama tells the story of individuals making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at totally different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and subject athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator. Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung performs Search engine marketing Dan Ah, an formidable sports activities company CEO, and Kang Tae Oh is artwork pupil Lee Younger Hwa.

Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo, who confirmed their emotions for one another in episode 10, are having fun with a comfy date within the newly launched stills. Solar Kyum, who didn’t take pleasure in movies for many of his life, is watching a film with Mi Joo for the third time. Mi Joo is targeted on the film as a part of her job, however she additionally provides Solar Kyum a candy pat on the pinnacle as he adorably expresses his affection.

In the meantime, the pictures of Search engine marketing Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa are filled with depth. Beforehand, the 2 had a tense argument when Younger Hwa discovered that the paintings he was sincerely creating for her was a mere software for her to guard her delight. Though the environment stays chilly within the new stills, a touch of romance is current as they stand shut collectively and gaze straight into one another’s eyes.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “As quickly because the DanHwa (Dan Ah and Younger Hwa) couple turns away from one another, they really feel longing and start creating their emotions. The following broadcast will give extra of a glimpse into their honest feelings.”

Episode 11 of “Run On” will air on January 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

