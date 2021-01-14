“Run On” Previews Heart-Fluttering Developments In Main Characters’ Relationships

JTBC’s “Run On” launched new stills of the 4 principal characters forward of tonight’s episode!

“Run On” tells the story of individuals attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator. Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung performs Website positioning Dan Ah, an bold sports activities company CEO, and Kang Tae Oh is artwork scholar Lee Younger Hwa.

Beforehand, Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo skilled many ups and downs of their relationship after he stayed out all night time with out letting her know the place he was. Though Ki Solar Kyum wished to resolve the battle, Oh Mi Joo didn’t make it simple for him as she continued to close him out. Nonetheless, the top of the earlier episode noticed Oh Mi Joo calling Ki Solar Kyum’s title when she fell sick after he instructed her that he wished to be somebody who may look out for her each time she was sick.

New stills present Ki Solar Kyum exhausting at work at his new part-time job as a driver on the filming web site the place Oh Mi Joo is working as a translator. Oh Mi Joo seems to be again in good well being as she jumps again into the fray on the filming location, radio in hand.

As Ki Solar Kyum sits atop a ledge dutifully taking notes, Oh Mi Joo ponders him with an unreadable gaze. One other nonetheless exhibits Ki Solar Kyum trying on in shock as Oh Mi Joo extends her hand towards him. Viewers are already trying ahead to how their relationship will progress after the preview on the finish of the final episode revealed Ki Solar Kyum telling her, “I’ve been doing that factor you requested me to. You requested me to love you.” This comes after Oh Mi Joo drunkenly requested him to love her one night time—an evening she doesn’t bear in mind.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce shared, “Though they’ve made up and grown nearer to one another, there are nonetheless issues that Ki Solar Kyum has been unable to inform Oh Mi Joo. Be sure that to observe tonight’s episode to search out out if the two people that now reside and even work collectively will have the ability to notice their emotions for one another.”

One other set of stills reveals a stunning growth between Website positioning Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa, who’re recognized for his or her fixed bickering. The photos present a totally reverse environment between the pair as they share an umbrella within the midst of a downpour. Website positioning Dan Ah flashes an uncharacteristically brilliant smile at Lee Younger Hwa as she wraps her arm round his shoulders, and Lee Younger Hwa grins at her in return.

Their relationship started when Lee Younger Hwa’s portray caught Website positioning Dan Ah’s eye at some point in a café, and their latest conferences have normally consisted of Website positioning Dan Ah pestering him for a tough draft of the portray she needs him to create for her.

Nonetheless, the drama’s manufacturing workforce hinted at a change within the pair’s relationship as they commented, “The gradual build-up of Website positioning Dan Ah’s and Lee Younger Hwa’s feelings will start to escalate starting with tonight’s episode. Beginning with the explanation of Website positioning Dan Ah’s time being smeared on Lee Younger Hwa’s portray, please preserve watching as their romantic story begins to blossom.”

The subsequent episode of “Run On” airs on January 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

