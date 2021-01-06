“Run On” Previews Unexpected Encounters In Upcoming Episode

New nonetheless cuts have been launched forward of the subsequent episode of “Run On”!

“Run On” tells the story of individuals making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and discipline athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator. Sooyoung’s character is Search engine optimization Dan Ah, an bold sports activities company CEO, and Kang Tae Oh is artwork scholar Lee Younger Hwa.

In the primary set of stills, Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo have an encounter with Ki Solar Kyum’s mother and father Yook Ji Woo (Cha Hwa Yeon) and Ki Jung Do (Park Younger Kyu). Oh Mi Joo seems extraordinarily excited to fulfill Yook Ji Woo, a prime actress who she is a large fan of.

In the meantime, Ki Jung Do has a stern look on his face as he sees his son along with Oh Mi Joo, drawing curiosity about how he’ll react to the scenario. Beforehand, he secretly gave Mi Joo cash to control Solar Kyum and report again to him. Mi Joo, nonetheless, didn’t fulfill the duty and gave the cash again, which displeased him.

Different pictures give a glimpse of Search engine optimization Dan Ah visiting Lee Younger Hwa at his school campus. Contrasting from her traditional chilly persona, Dan Ah appears to be genuinely smiling.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “The time spent collectively on campus in the present day will develop into a place to begin for the Dan-Hwa couple opening up to one another.”

Episode 7 of “Run On” is ready to air on January 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

Whereas ready, watch Im Siwan in “The King Loves“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)