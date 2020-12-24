General News

“Run On” Sees Slow But Steady Rise In Ratings As “Cheat On Me If You Can” Holds On To Lead

December 24, 2020
The rankings are in for the dramas that aired on the night time of December 23.

In line with Nielsen Korea, JTBC’s “Run On” recorded common nationwide rankings of two.806 p.c, a small enhance from final week‘s 2.664 p.c. Though the drama has stayed within the 2 p.c vary since its premiere, it has additionally proven small however regular progress with every episode.

KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” held on to the lead amongst dramas on this time slot with common nationwide rankings of two.9 and three.8 p.c, just like final week.

On tvN, “True Magnificence” recorded rankings of three.859 p.c, a slight rise from final episode.

