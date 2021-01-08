“Run On” Sets New Personal Best In Ratings As “Cheat On Me If You Can” Continues Drop

JTBC’s “Run On” has hit a brand new private finest in viewership scores!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the January 7 episode of the drama recorded common nationwide scores of three.772 p.c. It is a vital bounce up from its earlier episode (2.753 p.c) as effectively as its earlier private finest (3.025 p.c).

On KBS, “Cheat on Me If You Can” recorded scores of two.9 and three.0 p.c, a drop from final episode and in addition its lowest scores thus far.

On TV Chosun, “Miss Trot 2” continued to guide in scores with 26.145 and 26.729 p.c. It is a slight drop from final week (27.042 p.c) and the present has seen a slight decline in scores since its explosive premiere (27.649 p.c).

On tvN, “True Magnificence” recorded scores of two.909 p.c, a drop from final episode.

Watch “True Magnificence” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Cheat on Me If You Can” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)