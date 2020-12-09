“Run On” Shares Differences Between The Two Couples Of The Drama

Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh will pair as much as showcase two very completely different romantic relationships in upcoming JTBC drama “Run On”!

“Run On” is about individuals attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan will star as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent. Shin Se Kyung will star as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

Sooyoung will play Website positioning Dan Ah, an bold sports activities company CEO who believes the one strategy to fail is to not attempt in any respect. Kang Tae Oh will play Lee Younger Hwa, a well-liked artwork pupil who’s good-looking, sort, and charming.

Similar to their distinctive personalities, they are going to painting completely different relationship dynamics. Listed below are the principle variations between the 2 {couples}:

Placid Ki Solar Kyum and fiery Oh Mi Joo

Ki Solar Kyum is somebody who doesn’t simply lose his composure. In truth, he’s typically so calm that he appears to be void of any feelings, flustering the individuals round him. Oh Mi Joo is the alternative of him. She has an explosive mood, and she or he doesn’t tolerate something that annoys her. Will probably be fascinating to see how she’s going to converse up for him and why she reached out to him regardless of the actual fact she doesn’t simply sympathize with others. Viewers can stay up for watching how their partnership develops and the adjustments they expertise as they get nearer collectively.

Website positioning Dan Ah, a girl of need, and Lee Younger Hwa, a person whose need has been caught

Within the drama, Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo will slowly uncover learn how to categorical their emotions and talk correctly with one another. Nonetheless, Website positioning Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa’s relationship begins with the method of recognizing one another’s emotions.

Website positioning Dan Ah, an bold girl with a enterprise mindset, is ready to see proper by means of Lee Younger Hwa and uncover his hidden need that no one else might see. Lee Younger Hwa approaches her with pleasure and nervousness, placing her on edge and inflicting her to place up defensive partitions round her. Their relationship will likely be stuffed with quarrelsome however blunt chemistry. Viewers can stay up for see how Lee Younger Hwa’s candy and down-to-earth charms will open up Website positioning Dan Ah’s chilly coronary heart that has by no means unlocked for anyone earlier than.

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST! Watch a teaser right here.

