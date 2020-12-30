“Run On” Shares Sneak Peek At The Unraveling Of Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung’s Complicated Past

JTBC’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Run On” has unveiled an intriguing glimpse of the upcoming episode!

“Run On” tells the story of folks attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at totally different paces.

Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung stars as Search engine marketing Dan Ah, an formidable sports activities company CEO who believes the one solution to fail is to not attempt in any respect. She is just not very involved in others, however she not less than tries to be perceptive of the folks round her.

Spoiler

Search engine marketing Dan Ah has the flexibility to easily deal with issues with out hesitation, and her management is additional enhanced by her charisma. When Ki Solar Kyum (Im Siwan) turned concerned in an assault case, she took care of the matter by respecting his alternative whereas making ready an interview with the sufferer. Regardless of the dangerous state of affairs, she didn’t lose her composure and effectively resolved the issue.

Search engine marketing Dan Ah could appear good on the surface, however she has an advanced previous that hasn’t been revealed but. Her youthful brother Search engine marketing Tae Woong (Choi Jae Hyun) yearns for her affection, however she continues to present him the chilly shoulder. On high of that, she doesn’t hesitate to criticize her older brother Search engine marketing Myung Min’s (Lee Shin Ki) incompetence. Questions are rising about her relationship along with her household and the corporate Seomyung Group.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce acknowledged, “Due to Sooyoung’s efforts to rigorously examine all of the scenes and thoroughly painting them, we’re capable of completely seize the refreshing moments of Search engine marketing Dan Ah. The episode that airs on December 30 will share why Search engine marketing Dah Ah is so shrewd about time and races continuous towards her purpose. It is possible for you to to grasp why she thinks the one solution to fail is to not attempt in any respect.”

The subsequent episode of “Run On” will air on December 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Sooyoung in “Inform Me What You Noticed” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)