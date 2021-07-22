Runaway Texas Democrat Slammed For Name To Let Faculties Impose Masks Mandates

A Democratic Texas state consultant accused Gov. Greg Abbott of enjoying “political video games” with state facemask mandates — and was once broadly panned on social media for being one of the most mask-less lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C.

“W/ categories beginning subsequent month it’s time to prevent political video games. Households deserve transparent steering & insurance policies to stay scholars, lecturers & team of workers protected,” Texas State Rep. Donna Howard tweeted Wednesday. “Maximum scholars haven’t gained vaccine, mask should play a important function. Abbott will have to elevate ban & let faculty set regulations.”

Howard’s tweet was once accompanied via an editorial from the editorial board of the Austin American-Statesman calling on Abbott to raise his ban on faculty districts implementing masks mandates.

SEAN HANNITY: TEXAS DEMOCRATS WHO FLED STATE FINDING MORE WAYS TO EMBARRASS THEMSELVES

In any other tweet, Howard wrote , “We wish to apply the science right here. Texas wishes to modify direction and make allowance for common mask-wearing to stop unfold of the extremely contagious delta variant, esp as kids beneath 12 can’t get vaccinated but.”

Twitter customers have been fast to show that Howard was once considered one of a number of Democrats who have been pictured maskless on a non-public jet whilst fleeing Texas to steer clear of balloting on an election integrity invoice.

“This you?” Membership For Expansion senior analyst Andrew Follet tweeted. “With the “Do As I Say, No longer As I Do?”

GOP REP. VAN DUYNE RESPONDS TO TEXAS DEMOCRAT: DEMOCRACY IS ‘SHOWING UP AND DOING YOUR JOB’

Howard’s Republican colleague, Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain, prompt that Howard’s tweets have been an try to shift the focal point clear of their broadly panned flight to the country’s capital.

“Since their go back and forth to the DC swamp didn’t pass ‘viral’ in the best way that they had was hoping, those legislators are seeking to shift the focal point off of the truth they deserted Texas and their constituents,” Cain informed Fox Information.

Howard, in conjunction with dozens of her fellow Democrats, blocked Republicans from passing a balloting integrity invoice final week and flew to Washington, D.C. to fulfill with Democrats and grasp press meetings slamming the makes an attempt to give a boost to election integrity as racist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whilst in Washington, D.C., no less than six of the Democrats reduced in size the coronavirus in spite of being vaccinated, and officers for each Space Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden examined sure for the virus after assembly with the Texas lawmakers.

Howard’s place of business didn’t right away reply to a request for remark from Fox Information.