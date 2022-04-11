Rune Factory 5, analysis and opinions of the game for Nintendo Switch

If you like farm simulation games and RPG action, keep reading because Rune Factory 5 takes this fusion to a new level. In this analysis I tell you how the new Japanese Neverland has turned out.

I don’t know if it’s because of the pull that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had, but in a very short time Nintendo Switch has an extensive catalog when it comes to farming life simulators. Some time ago I told you about how well Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town did, with a lot of quality and addiction. Harvest Moon: A Unique World was not as successful, although it offered an emphasis on exploration that made it a unique title of its kind.

Now a new opponent has arrived, Rune Factory 5, and the truth is that his proposal is also very special, as well as ambitious. While the aforementioned titles focus more on the management part of your garden, the video game from the Japanese developer Neverland decisively enters the field of action rpg. So in addition to cultivating your land, making friends and having a social life in a town with its day-night cycle, here you also go on an adventure to slash swords and cast spells on all kinds of enemies. The scheme is varied, with a touch manganime very remarkable in the artistic and a plot with a strong presence. However, the fact that it comes in English It is an inconvenience to follow the game well, and also its technical section is nothing short of disastrous. Therefore, my feelings are mixed. On the one hand, the base is phenomenal, but the finish is far from desirable. Even so, let me explain in detail what this new installment has been right and what it has been wrong about in a saga that, let’s not forget, was born as a spin-off of Story of Seasons.

Farm Simulator & Action RPG

The Rune Factory series of games has always had a fundamental premise: a hero with amnesia who arrives in a new territory and is destined to defend the peace. The approach for this installment is identical. We choose between a boy or a girl to which we put a name, to then become part of SEED (a group of guardians) and thus maintain the balance in the town of Rigbarth and its surroundings.

The plot is clichéd beyond belief. It is not something that particularly matters to me, but what has convinced me the least is that there are so many inconsequential lines of dialogue, with characters that do not stop talking and that everything is also in English. The way events unfold hasn’t been interesting to me, with the first hour of the game being particularly numbing, as it’s loaded with character introductions and tutorials. It is true that the game is content densealthough personally I would have preferred not to load the rhythm so much in the first bars.

That said, one of the things that has surprised me is the high complexity that the title treasures. There are a lot of possibilities. Of course, you have the part of your garden, in which you must cultivate the seeds that you find and thus obtain money to invest in the rest of the aspects of the game. I have to admit that at first plowing the land and planting seeds seemed like a slow and cumbersome process in the controls, but as the hours went by I adapted to the mechanics and it wasn’t a problem. If you press the button repeatedly, your character continues to farm in a straight line, without you moving the stick, so the issue is not badly resolved… and it is important in this title of titles.

Another of the most important aspects of Rune Factory 5 is in the town, with various locations including a grocery store, a clinic, bathrooms, a blacksmith shop… There is the possibility of expanding the possibilities of these buildings and even personalizing our own home. All as long as we have enough resources, among which are wood and minerals, with which the tasks of logging and mining are central to the gaming experience.

What I like the most is the sense of progression that existsThere is a good number of population in the town of Rigbarth, and it is essential to interact with them to improve our relationship (indicated by a numerical percentage in the pause menus). As you know, you can even maintain romances, get married and create your own family. There is also a good handful of eventswith festivals, contests and other activities that give a little life to a town that, on the other hand, is very large in size but quite empty in terms of elements.

In this regard, the combat system is that of an action RPG, in this case with total freedom of movement, targeting and the opportunity to perform combos, as well as special attacks that are given by obtaining runes. You can choose melee or ranged attacks, with a fairly simple and easy action, but which can be satisfactory. The precision of the controls, yes, leaves something to be desired, with a response to the buttons on the remote that is not the most immediate either. The proof? That there is an option to dodge, but that has not been satisfactory at all.

We can have fellow adventurers, including monsters that -once captured- automatically help us in the fights. All this is very good, but what I liked the most is the tremendous sense of progression that exists. Apart from the improvement of inventory with weapons and armor, as well as the typical level increases, you have a lot of skills to improve: attack, defense, use of magic, tasks on the farm, treasure collector… Even walking, eating and sleeping are rewarded in the form of increased health stats and such.

All this goes to more in the 30-40 hours which takes approximately the journey. It is quite a long time, although it is already known that everything depends on what you want to stop, because the possibilities are immense. Of course, there are aspects that do not accompany, and here I have to talk to you about the graphics of the game. Rune Factory 5 is, simply put, a poorly finished game. There are popping problems, textures without quality, models that are too simple, serious frame-rate problems, incomprehensible slowdowns… Yes, it’s Nintendo Switch, but other similar games are more visually elaborate and work infinitely better.

The reason is not only hardware limitations, but poor optimization. On the positive side, the art design is quite competent, with good characterization (especially if you like manga and anime). The soundtrack isn’t bad either, although there are times when certain melodies can get a bit pounding. The game additionally comes with English and Japanese voicesbeing possible to choose between any of the two options.

So that said, it is a game with an interesting playable base, but to which not enough dedication has been put into it. Having better competitors right now, it is an option that is relegated to the bottom of the row, and therefore only with options among those users who are great fans of this type of proposal and want to play it all.