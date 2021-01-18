RuPaul Brings ‘Drag Race’ to Australia and New Zealand for 2021

RuPaul is bringing the vastly profitable franchise of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Underneath” will stream completely on WOW Presents Plus within the U.S. and different worldwide markets, day-and-date with native airings.

RuPaul serves as government producer and host for the brand new sequence alongside veteran choose Michelle Visage.

“I can’t wait for everybody to see that Down Underneath queens have a few of the greatest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and abilities on the planet. Thanks to Stan and TVNZ OnDemand for offering a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their coronary heart, soul and humor,” stated RuPaul.

Manufacturing for the sequence kicks off this week in New Zealand and is about to premiere later this 12 months. The sequence will see the fiercest queens throughout Australia and New Zealand going head-to-head, within the hopes of taking residence the title of Down Underneath’s first Drag Celebrity. The third choose and superstar visitor appearances shall be introduced later this 12 months.

World of Surprise is the media firm behind the sequence. Kicking issues off for this new present, founders and government producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato stated, “The dazzling queens of Australia and New Zealand have all the time been an inspiration to us, so we’re thrilled to staff up with our native manufacturing companions Stan and TVNZ to convey the artistic genius of drag down underneath to worldwide audiences on WOW Presents Plus.”

“We’re proud to convey the ‘Drag Race’ phenomenon down underneath in an antipodean showdown for Stan and TVNZ On Demand!” added Nick Tanner, director of gross sales and co-productions, Ardour Distribution. “I can’t wait to see the very best queens from Australia and New Zealand convey it to RuPaul’s primary stage. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Underneath’ shall be a unbelievable addition to the ever-expanding ‘ru-niverse.’”