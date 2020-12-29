‘RuPaul’s (*13*) Race’ Kicks off Season 13 With Virtual Brunch

Season 13 of “RuPaul’s (*13*) Race” will kick off with a digital brunch designed to have fun the brand new season and the brand new Queens.

The occasion will happen on Jan. 1, 2021, to coincide with the season premiere. Season 11 contestant Honey Davenport will DJ and Bianca Del Rio will make a visitor look in a five-minute comedy set. The brunch can be hosted by Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Corridor. After that, attendees will get to satisfy the queens of Season 13, and be handled to “extra gorgeous appears to be like and surprises from the fabulous new forged,” teased VH-1.

Followers could have an opportunity to enter and obtain an unique invite to the occasion at newyearnewru.com . Entry closes on/by 12P EST on 12/30, and remaining winners can be randomly chosen and notified through e mail. There may even be a possibility to ask the brand new queens a query.

Randy Barbato, Govt Producer, revealed, “This season’s queens are the most important characters ever, competing in a number of the most outrageous challenges in (*13*) Race herstory, together with a game-changing season-opening twist, the world’s first “disco-mentary,” three RuPaulmark vacation motion pictures and a lot extra.”

“With the dedication and cooperation of our proficient queens, forged and crew, we have been capable of safely produce this season within the midst of a pandemic. We hope that the enjoyment all of us skilled whereas making it is going to be felt by our viewers,” mentioned Tom Campbell who additionally serves as Govt Producer.

Early Monday morning, VH1 launched a brief preview of what lies forward in Season 13, together with that Brooklyn (*13*) Queen of the 12 months, Kandy Muse, arrives first within the Werk Room, declaring, “Being the primary bitch to stroll into the competitors is such a dream. I’m so excited to be right here and any bitch who walks in after me [gets] second place.”

Audiences additionally met Joey Jay, a dancer who hails from Phoenix, Ariz., and boasts “unmatched rhinestoning expertise.” Jay admits that is the third time she has auditioned for the present, and provides, “I’m the dumbest bitch you’ll ever meet.”

A brand new twist on the format additionally confirmed that these two queens needed to face the music and judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews for a lip-sync. Within the new arrange, the judges are separated by plexiglass, holding in keeping with COVID-19 security protocols.

The Season 13 forged was introduced earlier this month, and options the primary Trans man contestant. Gottmik, a Los Angeles-based make-up artist is the primary out trans man to compete on “RuPaul’s (*13*) Race.”

“RuPaul’s (*13*) Race” is produced by World of Surprise Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, RuPaul and Tim Palazzola serving as govt producers.

“RuPaul’s (*13*) Race” Season 13 will premiere on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on VH1.