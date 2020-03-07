RuPaul’s AJ and the Queen cancelled after one season on Netflix

Netflix has pulled the plug on comedy drama collection AJ and the Queen after simply one season.

The present starred RuPaul as Ruby Purple, a drag queen whose life financial savings are stolen, dashing her goals of opening a bar.

She goes on a tour throughout America to recoup her losses, solely to find a 10-year-old orphan stowed away in her van.

Created by RuPaul and Intercourse and the Metropolis‘s Michael Patrick King, the present made its debut on Netflix in January to combined opinions from critics.

On Twitter yesterday, RuPaul introduced that the present wouldn’t be getting a second season, however that he was “so very pleased with the work.”

Finish of the street for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has determined to not lengthen our street journey throughout America. Thanks for all the love & assist. We’re so very pleased with the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

AJ and the Queen stayed true to RuPaul’s roots by that includes cameo appearances from greater than 20 former contestants of the Drag Race competitors collection.

A daytime discuss present hosted by the drag famous person was additionally not too long ago cancelled, however Drag Race US and UK proceed to be robust performers, with new seasons of each collection on the means.

Netflix has been rising harder on its unique content material as of late, cancelling a number of exhibits after a single season together with ice skating drama Spinning Out, zombie comedy Dawn and acclaimed animated collection Tuca & Bertie.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is out there to stream on BBC iPlayer