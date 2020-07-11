RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars preview clip reveals India’s secret letter to Alexis

For those who thought the final version of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 didn’t serve up sufficient drama, you’ll be gagging after seeing the preview clip of the subsequent episode.

Right here’s the T: after India Ferrah’s controversial elimination, seems the drag star left notes for the remaining rivals within the werk room. Effectively, not all rivals.

Because the sneak peek reveals, Ferrah left messages for younger star Blair St Clair, frontrunner Shea Couleé and Alexis Mateo.

In fact, that is vital as in final week’s present, India accused Alexis of mounting a secret marketing campaign to vote favorite Shea out of the competitors. Nevertheless, Alexis strongly denied these claims, leaving the queens and viewers confused to who was mendacity.

Does India’s notice to Alexis shed any extra gentle on the scenario? We don’t know. Not less than within the preview, Alexis refuses to open the letter.

“I obtained one, I believe, however I don’t need to learn it,” Alexis says whereas Jujubee paces across the room looking for her personal message. “It’s not necessary to me proper now.”

Simply to muddy the waters even additional, India left a cryptic letter for Shea as nicely.

Shea reads it out: “Shea, I’m so honoured and blessed to have gotten to know you and work with you. You’re such an incredible individual and sort spirit. I like you a lot. Hold turning it. P.S. I’ve obtained you.”

Does this imply India’s is sticking to her weapons? Might she have dropped a nasty shock in Alexis’ letter? Fingers crossed the most important thriller in Drag Race herstory will likely be solved quickly.

The episode will even see the queens tasked with showcasing two appears for the Charles Yard Ball, the classes being Nation Cousin Realness and Yard Eleganza.

Alongside normal judges RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, singer Bebe Rexha will be part of the panel.

New RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 episodes can be found to stream every Saturday on Netflix. For those who’re searching for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.