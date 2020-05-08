‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5 Cast Revealed, Staying at VH1 – Variety

Shantay, they keep… at VH1.

After the February announcement that “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” would transfer from VH1 to Showtime for its fifth season, producers revealed on Friday that the sequence will in reality stay on VH1 when it premieres on June 5. Each networks are owned by ViacomCBS.

The preliminary choice to maneuver “All Stars” to Showtime caught some flack from followers displeased that they would want to subscribe to the pay cable community to see it. However in a press launch, the choice to maintain “All Stars” on VH1 was chalked as much as the impression of the COVID-19 pandemic, which “resulted in varied scheduling and programming changes.”

The discharge additionally formally revealed the solid of 10 earlier contestants on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” who’re returning to compete for the $100,000 prime prize and a spot within the “Drag Race Corridor of Fame,” alongside earlier winners Chad Michaels (Season 1), Alaska (Season 2), Trixie Mattel (Season 3), Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck (who each received Season 4).

Season 5 of “All Stars” is certainly reaching again into “Drag Race” herstory: Half of the contestants initially appeared on the primary three seasons of “Drag Race,” and two contestants additionally appeared on the primary season of “All Stars.”

Host and government producer RuPaul Charles promised that Season 5 would function “a brand new twist” for the present “that’s so twisted it’s assured to twist your twisted minds.”

The contestants for Season 5 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will probably be:

Alexis Mateo, got here in third on Season Three of “Drag Race” and appeared on Season 1 of “All Stars.” She’s additionally the drag mom of latest “Drag Race” breakout star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Blair St. Clair, got here in ninth on Season 10 of “Drag Race.” One of many youngest contestants to look on the sequence, Blair made headlines when she revealed on the present — and for the primary time in her life — that she was sexually assaulted in school.

Derrick Barry, got here in fifth on Season eight of “Drag Race.” She first appeared on actuality TV performing as Britney Spears on the third season of “America’s Received Expertise.” Derrick has additionally carried out in “RuPaul’s Drag Race Reside!,” the present Las Vegas stage present that went hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India Ferrah, got here in tenth on Season Three of “Drag Race.” She’s notorious amongst followers for the lip sync battle her season during which fellow contestant Mimi Imfurst bodily lifted India up within the air, inflicting RuPaul to utter the immortal phrases: “Drag will not be a contact sport.”

Jujubee, got here in third on Season 2 of “Drag Race,” and is the one queen who’s reached the finale of the present with out successful a person problem. She additionally appeared on Season 1 of “All Stars.”

Mariah Paris Balenciaga, got here in ninth on Season Three of “Drag Race.” She additionally appeared as a drag professor on the “Drag Race” spin-off present “RuPaul’s Drag U” in 2011 and 2012.

Mayhem Miller, got here in tenth on Season 10 of “Drag Race.” A queen with a number of connections to different “Drag Race” queens — she’s in the identical drag household as Detox and Delta Work — Mayhem additionally appeared on 2018’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular.”

Miz Cracker, got here in fifth place on Season 10 of “Drag Race.” She’s additionally an everyday columnist for Slate, and received the 2016 Excellence in Column Writing award winner for the Affiliation of LGBTQ Journalists (i.e. the NLGJA).

Ongina, got here in fifth place on Season 1 of “Drag Race,” and is likely one of the first actuality stars to publicly reveal their HIV-positive standing whereas on their present.

Shea Couleé, got here in third place on Season 9 of “Drag Race,” and is just one of two “Drag Race” contestants ever to win 4 challenges of their season.

VH1 additionally launched a video of all of the “All Stars” Season 5 contestants’ entries on the premiere: