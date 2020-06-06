RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 release date – judges, Queens and latest news

Scorching on the (skyscraper) heels of the final season, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is on its method again for a fifth instalment of queen comebacks and lip syncs that may go down in herstory.

However who shall be competing this 12 months? And, most significantly, how lengthy do now we have to attend to see the present?

Which queens are showing in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

Right here’s the total checklist:

Alexis Mateo (third in Season 3, fifth in All Stars 1)

Blair St. Clair (ninth in Season 10)

Derrick Barry (fifth in Season 8)

India Ferrah (10th in Season 3)

Jujubee (third in Season 2, third in All Stars 1)

Mariah Balenciaga (ninth in Season 3)

Mayhem Miller (10th in Season 10)

Miz Cracker (fifth in Season 10)

Ongina (fifth in Season 1)

Shea Coulee (third in Season 9)

Who’re the judges in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will as soon as once more be welcoming some good visitor judges to take a seat alongside them. These embody Livin’ La Vida Loca legend Ricky Martin, Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski, Fashionable Household actress Sarah Hyland, singer and choreographer Todrick Corridor, Avengers: Endgame actress Tessa Thompson and singer Bebe Rexha.

What’s the twist this season?

Ru is throwing away the rule e book this 12 months, promising us ‘the most important shake-up in herstory’. All Stars guidelines have been ‘suspended endlessly’ and the queens shall be taking part in ‘a model new recreation’. We’re excited! One large twist is that the queens gained’t simply be lip-syncing for his or her legacy – they may even face a secret murderer every week, a celebrity queen returning to rival them. However who will slay?

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 on TV?

Netflix has confirmed that it’ll stream the brand new All Stars season subsequent month, huzzah. They haven’t launched an official date but, nonetheless the final collection of Drag Race aired a day after US broadcast. As the brand new season launches in America on fifth June, and we must always have had it the identical day, however there have been some points out of Netflix’s palms which meant we gained’t get the primary episode till 13th June. However the good news is, we’ll get two episodes on the identical time. Hurrah!

Is there a trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

Sure there’s! All collectively now, “Deliver again my women…”

And we are able to do higher than a fast trailer – who wants a tease when you may take pleasure in 7 minutes and 36 seconds of Queen RuVeals? You’re welcome…

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will return to Netflix in June. To search out out what else is on TV, check out our TV Information.