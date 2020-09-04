‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Back in Production for Season 13

Coronavirus can’t preserve a drag queen down: The complete “RuPaul’s Drag Race” TV franchise is presently in manufacturing in Los Angeles, Selection has confirmed solely. The Emmy-winning flagship collection wrapped its 13th season final week, and manufacturing is already underway on one of many franchise’s spin-off titles.

The “Drag Race” franchise normally shoots in the summer time and fall for premiere dates in the primary half of the next 12 months, however the COVID-19 pandemic has raised apparent questions on how any manufacturing involving common interpersonal interplay may function safely.

To that finish, World of Surprise, the corporate that produces “Drag Race” for VH1, accepted back-to-work plans with all the suitable unions, in keeping with a supply with data of the manufacturing. And the present’s producers are following native, state and federal COVID-19 well being and security necessities.

All crew members are sporting masks. On-camera expertise and any crew members interacting with expertise are getting examined for COVID-19 3 times per week. All different crew members are getting examined as soon as per week.

In some methods, “Drag Race” was already set as much as function throughout a pandemic. The drag queens who compete on the present traditionally have been sequestered for the length of their time on the collection, and one of many larger sticking factors for COVID-safe manufacturing, hair and make-up utility, is a non-issue, because the competing queens all do it themselves.

It’s unclear whether or not visitor judges will nonetheless seem for Season 13. However the manufacturing has altered the principle stage set in order to include considerations over social distancing, increasing the judges’ desk and inserting glass panels between every decide.

VH1 formally renewed “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for a 13th season in late August, together with the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” The companion after-show “Untucked” — in which the contestants kiki with cocktails whereas the judges deliberate over the week’s prime and backside contestants — was additionally renewed for each the mothership collection and “All Stars.” Premiere dates haven’t been introduced.

“Drag Race” is itself in the center of a interval of great enlargement, together with worldwide variations in the U.Ok., Canada and the Netherlands, with a number of extra territories in growth; a celeb spinoff collection; and the restricted docuseries “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” presently airing on VH1 in regards to the stay Las Vegas present that ran at the beginning of the 12 months.

CORRECTION: This story has been up to date to mirror that Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has already wrapped manufacturing, whereas manufacturing on different “Drag Race” spin-off collection stays ongoing. An earlier model said that Season 13 was nonetheless in manufacturing.