RuPaul’s Drag Race changed the rules for All Stars 5 – and that was a mistake

Begin your engines… RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is again for its fifth collection, giving one other set of seasoned queen yet another probability at successful the crown.

Whereas most spin-off collection are likely to pale compared to their authentic present, All Stars has persistently proved to be the exception. The acquainted contestant line-up, made up of redemption-seeking Drag Race alumni, mixed with the iconic All Star rules, commonly attract half a million VH1 viewers on common every season.

Though the All Star rules – which give the energy to remove one in all the backside contestants to the high queen of the week – are what retains the collection so recent, RuPaul introduced forward of season 5 that they’ve been “suspended without end”. As a substitute, the high queen will lip sync for her legacy towards a ‘secret murderer’ queen – if the high queen wins, she will get to remove a backside queen, but when the secret assassins wins, the different contestants get to vote on who leaves the competitors.

Dramatic twists and turns are embedded inside the present’s DNA, so a rule change like that is to be anticipated. Nevertheless, suspending the basic All Star rules – for those who can actually name this a suspension – and implementing a extra convoluted model may show to be a massive mistake for Drag Race All Stars 5.

The normal All Star rules, which have been launched throughout season two, are a defining aspect of the present – they’re what makes the spin-off so completely different to the normal Drag Race collection. Asking the high two queens lip sync for their legacy, with the winner selecting which backside queen goes dwelling, provides a political layer to the present drama. The queens with the potential energy should resolve whether or not they remove with the judges’ critiques in thoughts, or think about private causes – for instance, throughout season two, we noticed Alaska ship dwelling Tatianna in a shock elimination with a purpose to save her Drag Race season 4 buddies Roxxxy Andrews and Detox.

Queens have even taken the alternative to knock out their fiercest competitors – simply take a look at Naomi Small’s shady option to remove Manila Luzon in All Stars 4. The one time that Manila discovered herself in the backside two, Naomi determined to eliminate her whereas she may.

You may argue that the new All Star rules don’t change that a lot – if the high queen of the week wins the lip sync, she nonetheless chooses who goes dwelling. Nevertheless, if the lip sync murderer steals the present and all the queens vote for their elimination alternative, that’s once we lose the largest gas for drama on the present – the aspect of accountability.

In earlier collection, high queens have all the time needed to face ramifications for their determination, particularly these that misplaced their lip sync and would have despatched dwelling a completely different queen to the one who bought the chop. Watching sure queens take the determination personally and vow revenge, whereas others start to type alliances to avoid wasting their pores and skin in future weeks provides one other dramatic dimension to an already glorious present.

Nevertheless, introducing a rule the place all the queens anonymously vote to ship somebody dwelling not solely removes that aspect of accountability however may lead to an unjust end result – a prime instance being All Stars 3.

Arguably the worst season of All Stars, the big twist throughout the last episode noticed RuPaul carry again all the eradicated queens, who voted to decide on which two semi-finalists would lip sync for the crown. The queens, lots of whom have been bitter after being eradicated by front-runner Shangela, selected Trixie Mattell and Kennedy Davenport to battle for the crown, regardless of their monitor information of touchdown in the backside. Trixie in the end gained the collection, robbing fan-favourite Shangela of her rightly-deserved place in the Corridor of Fame.

After all, switching up the rules of a present like All Stars retains the format recent, the end result unpredictable and it’s all the time thrilling when a visitor queen is added into the combine, however introducing a new set of complicated rules which flip one in all the present’s most controversial twists into a everlasting fixture may lead to previous errors being made as soon as once more.

We’ll should see how the new rules pan out, however no matter occurs, I’ll nonetheless be glued to this season of All Stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 will probably be out there on Netflix in the UK from Saturday 13 June onwards.