RuPaul’s Drag Race, Cheer Lead 2020 Critics Choice Real Awards Noms – Variety

Netflix’s “Cheer” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” each earned 5 nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, whereas Netflix dominated the tally amongst all networks.

Administered collectively by the Critics Choice Affiliation and the nonfiction producers group NPACT, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards has additionally named “Survivor” host and government producer Jeff Probst because the recipient of its Critics Choice Real TV Impression Award.

“Cheer’s” nominations have been for classes together with unstructured collection, sports activities present, restricted documentary collection, male star of the 12 months (Jerry Harris), and feminine star of the 12 months (Monica Aldama). “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will compete in competitors collection, ensemble solid in an unscripted collection, feminine star of the 12 months (Michelle Visage), male star of the 12 months (RuPaul Charles), and present host (additionally RuPaul Charles).

Netflix landed 31 nominations, far forward of second-place networks ABC, Bravo and VH1 (tied at six every). Disney Plus led the brand new streamers with 4 nods, whereas Apple TV Plus landed one, as did Quibi.

Past “Cheer” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Netflix’s “Queer Eye” scored 4 nominations, whereas Showtime’s “{Couples} Remedy” obtained three.

Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners will likely be introduced by way of a press launch on Monday, June 29. Exhibits airing between June 1, 2019 and Might 31, 2020 have been eligible for consideration; Critics Choice Assoc. members will choose the winners, besides within the feminine star of the 12 months and male star of the 12 months classes, which will likely be chosen by fan voting.

Listed here are this 12 months’s nominees:

Competitors Collection

“Lego Masters” (Fox)

“Making It” (NBC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Prime Chef” (Bravo)

Competitors Collection: Expertise/Variety

“American Idol” (ABC)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“La Voz” (Telemundo)

“Songland” (NBC)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Unstructured Collection

“Cheer” (Netflix)

“{Couples} Remedy” (Showtime)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“We’re Right here” (HBO)

Structured Collection

“Encore!” (Disney Plus)

“Prop Tradition” (Disney Plus)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“The World In response to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney Plus)

Enterprise Present

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Again” (Fox)

“The Revenue” (CNBC)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“T-Ache’s College of Enterprise” (Fuse)

“Undercover Boss” (CBS)

Sports activities Present

“Blackballed” (Quibi)

“Cheer” (Netflix)

“Final Likelihood U” (Netflix)

“The Final Dance” (ESPN)

“Peyton’s Locations” (ESPN Plus)

“Real Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel” (HBO)

Crime/Justice Collection

“Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Kids” (HBO)

“The Innocence Information” (Netflix)

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy” (Netflix)

“The Pharmacist” (Netflix)

“Trial by Media” (Netflix)

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Collection

“Summary: The Artwork of Design” (Netflix)

“The Circus: Contained in the Craziest Political Marketing campaign on Earth” (Showtime)

“Frontline” (PBS)

“Final Likelihood U” (Netflix)

“POV” (PBS)

Restricted Documentary Collection

“Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Kids” (HBO)

“Cheer” (Netflix)

“Hillary” (Hulu)

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy” (Netflix)

“The Final Dance” (ESPN)

“Trial by Media” (Netflix)

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” (Netflix)

Quick Kind Collection

“Carpool Karaoke: The Collection” (Apple)

“Comeback Children” (The Dodo)

“Creating Saturday Night time Stay” (NBC)

“The Each day Present with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes” (Comedy Central)

“The Unattainable Row” (Discovery)

“Whereas Black with MK Asante” (Snap)

Stay Present

“Chasing the Remedy” (TNT)

“Construct” (Yahoo)

“Stay PD” (A&E)

“Speaking Useless” (AMC)

“Watch What Occurs Stay with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Interactive Present

“Chasing the Remedy” (TNT)

“Enamorándonos” (Univision)

“Speaking Useless” (AMC)

“Watch What Occurs Stay with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Culinary Present

“Chopped” (Meals Community)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“Prime Chef” (Bravo)

“Match of Champions” (Meals Community)

“Ugly Scrumptious” (Netflix)

Recreation Present

“25 Phrases or Much less” (Fox/Syndicated)

“Mind Video games” (Nationwide Geographic)

“Money Cab” (Bravo)

“Jeopardy: The Biggest of All Time” (ABC)

“Psychological Samurai” (Fox)

Journey/Journey Collection

“Expedition Unknown” (Discovery)

“Extinct or Alive” (Animal Planet)

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (Nationwide Geographic)

“The Nice Meals Truck Race” (Meals Community)

“Any person Feed Phil” (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Present

“Dodo Heroes” (Animal Planet)

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” (Nat Geo Wild)

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” (Animal Planet)

“Serengeti” (Discovery)

“Seven Worlds, One Planet” (BBC America)

Life-style: Trend/Magnificence Present

“The Goop Lab” (Netflix)

“Making the Minimize” (Amazon)

“Subsequent in Trend” (Netflix)

“Venture Runway” (Bravo)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Relationship Present

“90 Day Fiancé” (TLC)

“Are You the One?” (MTV)

“Black Love” (OWN)

“{Couples} Remedy” (Showtime)

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

Life-style: Residence/Backyard Present

“A Very Brady Renovation” (HGTV)

“Superstar IOU” (HGTV)

“Residence” (Apple TV Plus)

“Residence City” (HGTV)

“Promoting Sundown” (Netflix)

Ensemble Forged in an Unscripted Collection

“Making the Minimize” (Amazon)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“A Very Brady Renovation” (HGTV)

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” (Animal Planet)

Feminine Star of The Yr

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It” (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – “{Couples} Remedy” (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – “Dr. Pimple Popper” (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – “The Goop Lab” (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Monica Aldama – “Cheer” (Netflix)

Male Star of The Yr

Jerry Harris – “Cheer” (Netflix)

The Fab 5 – “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – “The Each day Present with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – “Kevin Hart: What the Match” (YouTube Originals)

Present Host

Will Arnett – “Lego Masters” (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – “The World In response to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney Plus)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – “Making It” (NBC)

Jeff Probst – “Survivor” (CBS)

Alex Trebek – “Jeopardy” (CBS Tv Distribution)

Excellent Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Community Or Streaming Platform

A+E Networks

HBO

Nationwide Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC

Excellent Achievement In Nonfiction Manufacturing

Anvil 1893 Leisure

Huge Fish Leisure

Florentine Movies

Kinetic Content material

Uncooked TV

Good Canine Media