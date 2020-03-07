‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Sherry Pie Disqualified After Admitting to Catfishing

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has taken the virtually unprecedented step of disqualifying one of many contestants who is ready to seem this season.

Sherry Pie, whose non-drag title is Joey Gugliemelli, has been kicked off the present after admitting to catfishing allegations made by a number of younger actors. In a single Fb put up by Ben Shimkus on Wednesday, Gugliemelli is accused of getting posed below the pseudonym of Allison Mossey and requested Shimkus to “movie scenes that felt significantly sexual” for an audition. Later, having despatched the tape to Mossey, Shimkus by no means heard from her once more.

On Thursday, BuzzFeed Information printed a report that includes interviews with Shimkus and 4 different males who reported strikingly related experiences. One man mentioned he agreed to permit Gugliemelli to movie him masturbating, with the understanding that it was a part of the audition course of for an HBO sequence (that didn’t exist).

“In gentle of current developments and Sherry Pie’s assertion, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’” confirmed a press release from VH1 and the present’s producer World of Marvel. “Out of respect for the laborious work of the opposite queens, VH1 will air the season as deliberate. Sherry is not going to seem within the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”

A supply shut to the manufacturing confirmed to Selection that Sherry Pie will nonetheless seem in tonight’s episode, and that the community will nonetheless air the remainder of the season, which was filmed final 12 months, as deliberate.

It’s unclear how far Sherry Pie progresses on the present; often, all of the drag queens who’re eradicated over the course of the season return to seem on the finale. However the truth that VH1 and World of Marvel felt it essential to announce Sherry Pie was disqualified from successful the present — slightly than a extra generic assertion condemning Gugliemelli’s actions — means that Sherry Pie may advance fairly far within the season.

As referenced in VH1’s assertion, Gugliemelli appeared to confess that the allegations had been true in a message posted to his Fb web page on Wednesday.

“That is Joey, I need to begin by saying how sorry I’m that I precipitated such trauma and ache and the way horribly embarrassed and disgusted I’m with myself,” the put up learn. “I do know that the ache and damage that I’ve precipitated won’t ever go away and I do know that what I did was flawed and actually merciless. Till being on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ I by no means actually understood how a lot my psychological well being and caring for issues meant. I realized on that present how necessary ‘loving your self’ is and I don’t suppose I’ve ever beloved myself. I’ve been searching for assist and receiving remedy since coming again to NYC. I really apologize to everybody I’ve damage with my actions. I additionally need to say how sorry I’m to my sisters of season 12 and actually the entire community and manufacturing firm. All I can do is change the habits and that begins with me and doing that work.”

