‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Gets Spanish Makeover at Atresmedia

In right this moment’s International Bulletin, Atresmedia commissions a Spanish model of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Steve McQueen’s “Lovers Rock” trailer drops, Lightbox will produced a three-part docu-series about Sophie Toscan du Plantier for Netflix, Hardcash proclaims a brand new coronavirus doc for ITV, and the Seville and Zagreb festivals announce their 2020 winners.

¡Hola Hola Hola! Media firm World of Surprise is teaming with Spanish broadcaster Atresmedia and manufacturing firm Buendía Estudios on “Drag Race Spain,” a brand new Spanish model of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Atresmedia’s SVOD platform Atresplayer Premium. The Spanish replace provides to the checklist of earlier format offers in Thailand, Chile, Canada, Netherlands, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.Okay.,” not too long ago renewed for a second and third season.

Ardour Distribution brokered the cope with Atresmedia and can distribute internationally, together with an unique cope with WOW Presents Plus within the U.Okay. which is able to see episodes made accessible day-and-date with the Spanish broadcasts.

“Lovers Rock,” the second movie in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology, has dropped a brand new trailer forward of its Nov. 22 premiere on BBC One. The “Small Axe” anthology is a five-film collection from the Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning filmmaker, commissioned by British community.

“Lovers Rock” is described as “an ode to the romantic reggae style,” and those that lived and beloved in its scene in the course of the Nineteen Eighties. Set at a home get together, “Lovers Rock” is a love story that includes Amarah-Jae St Aubyn in her display screen appearing debut reverse 2020 BAFTA Rising Star recipient Micheal Ward.

Netflix has picked up a three-part docuseries about French tv producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s life, produced by Lightbox in collaboration along with her household. The collection will cowl the main points of her 1996 homicide exterior of her dwelling in Eire, which brought about a media frenzy in Eire and France.

Together with testimonies from her household and Ian Bailey, the prime suspect who was by no means tried in Eire. Final yr, French courts discovered Bailey responsible in his absence, however Eire has long-refused extradition and Bailey stays a free man.

Grierson and Peabody-winner John Dower (“My Scientology Film,” “Thriller in Manilla”) directs. Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery govt produce.

Hardcash, producers of BAFTA and Worldwide Emmy-winning doc “Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag,” will produce “Outbreak: The Fact About Coronavirus” for ITV within the U.Okay.

Formatted as a 90-minute characteristic, the documentary unspools throughout 4 continents and guarantees to discover how the pandemic broke out and unfold whereas analyzing the science, politics and tales of the illness’s victims to color a broad image.

Hardcash govt producer David Henshaw, stated: “Filmed throughout 4 continents, ‘Outbreak’ is by a way probably the most bold challenge undertaken by Hardcash in 30 years, and doubtless a very powerful.”

An Worldwide Jury for the Official Part of the Seville European Movie Pageant introduced its award winners over the weekend, led by Cristi Puiu’s “Malmkrog,” which took the Golden Giraldillo for greatest image and greatest screenplay. The jury included producer Rosa Bosch (“The Satan’s Spine”), producer Frédéric Niedermayer (“Girl J”), Barcelona Movie Pageant director Carlos R. Ríos and Portuguese producer Luis Urbano (“Tabu”).

Golden Giraldillo – Finest Movie

“Malmkrog,” (Cristi Puiu)

Grand Jury Award

“The 12 months of the Discovery,” (Luis López Carrasco)

Actress

Petra Martínez, (“That Was Life”)

Actor

Alsény Bathily, (“Gagarine”)

Director

Christian Petzold (“Undine”)

Screenplay

“Malmkrog,” (Christian Puiu)

Cinematography

Gianfranco Rosi, (“Notturno”)

Modifying

Bettina Böhler (“Undine”)

“Malmkrog”

The 18th Zagreb Movie Pageant introduced its winners of the weekend as properly, the place Ivan Ikić’s “Oasis” impressed, taking the Golden Pram for greatest characteristic, whereas Naïla Guiguet’s “Dustin” was chosen as the very best quick movie within the worldwide program.

This yr’s jury included Serbian director and a winner at final yr’s fest Ivana Mladenović (“Ivana the Horrible”); Slovakian screenwriter, director and producer Marko Škop (“Let There be Mild”); and Slovenian director Damjan Kozole (“Spare Components”).

Finest Function

“Oasis,” (Ival Ikić, Serbia, Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Finest Brief

“Dustin,” (Naila Guiguet, France)

Particular Recognition

“Between You and Milagros,” (Mariana Saffon, Colombia, U.S.)

Finest Croatian Brief

“Forest,” (Sanja Grgurić)

Particular Recognition – Croatia

“I’m Not Telling You Something, Simply Sayin’,” (Sanja Milardović)

Viewers Award

“Tereza 37,” (Danilo Šerbedžija, Croatia)