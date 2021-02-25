‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producers to Develop Singing Competition Series

The producers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have been booked and busy producing a brand new unscripted worldwide drag queen singing competitors (that’ll reportedly blow your wig off) for ViacomCBS’ all-new SVOD rebrand Paramount Plus.

“Queen of the Universe,” produced by World of Marvel, the corporate behind “Drag Race,” guarantees to be a singing competitors like no different, whereby drag queens from all all over the world compete to see who actually guidelines the drag universe.

As well as, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is ready to return, pitting the perfect of the perfect to compete for $100,000 and a coveted spot within the Drag Race Corridor of Fame.

Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Leisure Group, additionally introduced throughout the ViacomCBS investor day presentation that the corporate is bringing again a few of its most influential and iconic franchises in addition to new collection from the producers of “Drag Race” and “The Problem.” Per McCarthy, ViacomCBS leads the truth class above all different networks with over 5,000 unscripted episodes from actuality juggernauts like “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “The Problem: All Stars.”

Different reveals coming to the platform embody the brand new multi-episode docu-series reboot “The Actual World Homecoming: New York,” which is able to take the unique “seven strangers” that paved the way in which for contemporary actuality TV 30 years in the past again to the large Soho loft the place all of it started. The present will start streaming on Thursday, March 4. “Highway Guidelines” can also be getting revived, and can comply with a brand new roster of strangers deserted in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries for all times in an RV and the possibility to win a life-changing prize. Final is “The Problem: All Stars,” which takes 22 contestants from the unique “Actual World” and “Highway Guidelines” collection to give them a second probability to compete to win $500,000. Their relationships might be key to survive the sport, however historical past might lead to getting ousted.