RuPaul’s Drag Race queens star in brand new spin-off series

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars could also be concluding this weekend, however followers are to not concern – a spin-off series, starring RuPaul and a six former contestants, is about to launch on VH1 subsequent month.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue follows Naomi Smalls, Yvie Oddly, Miss Vanjie, Kameron Michaels, Derrick Barry and Asia O’Hara as they put together to star in their very own Las Vegas residency present, RuPaul’s Drag Race Stay!.

The six-part docuseries, which debuts on VH1 on 21st August in the US, guarantees to “carry viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping stay stage present” by a “deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens”.

Produced by World of Marvel, the manufacturing firm behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, the series is about to “showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and expertise it takes to drag off groundbreaking performances in entrance of a stay viewers”.

A trailer for the spin-off, launched on Tuesday, confirmed the six queens visiting casinos, featured an look from RuPaul himself and teased a behind-the-scenes romance between season 10 queens Kameron Michael and Asia O’Hara.

The stay present, which was directed by RuPaul and frequent Drag Race choreographer Jamal Sims, launched on the Las Vegas Flamingo resort again in January and featured quite a few authentic songs from the Drag Race icons.

Chatting with Leisure Weekly in the previous concerning the residency, RuPaul mentioned: “I believe it checks each field, from the ladies who’re on stage – the ladies who have been chosen to be in the debut – to the storyline, which is a story that the viewers understands as a result of it follows what our present does from starting to finish.”

Yvie Oddly and Miss Vanjie are greatest identified for competing on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with Oddly in the end taking house the crown. Each Naomi Smalls and Derrick Barry featured in series eight and totally different seasons of All Stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue airs Friday 21st August at 8pm on VH1 in the US. Should you’re searching for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.