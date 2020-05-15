‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Finale, Reunion Will Be Virtual – Variety

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” like many different actuality exhibits this season, goes digital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

VH1 ru-vealed on Friday that each “Drag Race’s” reunion episode on Could 22 and the Season 12 finale on Could 29 have been shot nearly.

In earlier seasons, the finale was filmed in entrance of a reside viewers, and since Season 9 has concerned the ultimate 4 queens dealing with off in a collection of lip-sync battles till RuPaul crowns the final winner. Attributable to COVID-19 restrictions, the Season 12 finale was shot utilizing “progressive expertise that highlights the creatively of the queens,” in keeping with a launch.

The episode will nonetheless comply with the lip-sync battle format with the finalists, who’re anticipated to be decided on tonight’s episode of the present. The reunion episode will characteristic 12 contestants, reasonably than all 13 who participated within the season.

The lacking queen is nearly definitely Sherry Pie. The contestant, whose non-drag title is Joey Gugliemelli, was disqualified from the present earlier than Sherry’s first Season 12 had aired, after Gugliemelli admitted to cat-fishing a number of younger actors into offering him sexually suggestive and specific materials below the guise of auditions for (non-existent) roles. As a result of all however the finale and reunion episodes had already been shot, nonetheless, VH1 and “Drag Race” producer World of Surprise selected to air the complete season as deliberate, with Sherry Pie strategically edited out of all however essentially the most important components of every episode.

A disclaimer noting Sherry’s disqualification and that the queen “won’t seem within the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring” has performed throughout each episode of the present.

Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly will likely be readily available for the Season 12 finale to assist crown the brand new winner, who will obtain a $100,000 money prize. Season 11 Miss Congeniality winner Nina West may also seem to assist award this season’s Miss Congeniality, who will earn $10,000 offered by Pantene — which, in keeping with the discharge, may also have “a particular shock for the opposite 11 queens.”

The reunion episode, in the meantime, is being billed as a “digital slumber occasion” wherein the season’s queens will reply fan questions and speak with RuPaul in regards to the season’s highlights, in addition to what life has been like in quarantine through the pandemic.

The choice to movie the ultimate two “Drag Race” episodes nearly is in step with the digital manufacturing of a number of different top-flight actuality exhibits like “Survivor,” “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Actual Housewives of Atlanta” that sometimes contain both reside broadcasts, or tape components of sure episodes near after they air.