RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12: Full cast list, guest judges and start date

RuPaul’s Drag Race is again and we’ve every thing you must know concerning the sickening 12th season.
With model new queens, a stellar listing of guest judges and loads of challenges set to shock and delight, right here’s our helpful information to essentially the most glamorous present on tv.
Gents, start your engines…
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will air on Netflix on February 29th, simply someday after it airs in America.
The trailer has already been launched and exhibits simply how a lot enjoyable we’re in retailer for quickly.
Aiden Zhane
Aiden Zhane – Key Details
Age: 29
From: Georgia
Instagram: @aiden_zhane
Quiet Aiden will definitely make an impression together with her ghoulish seems to be and quirky humour. Talking about rising up alone in a city with no homosexual bars, she instructed Leisure Weekly: “It’s been a means of doing regardless of the f*** I need, as a result of there’s been no person there to inform me it isn’t proper.”
Brita Filter
Brita Filter – Key Details
Age: 34
From: New York
Instagram: @thebritafilter
The New York queens have a robust popularity on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Brita will definitely be trying to proceed their profitable run. She’s an skilled queen who has carried out as a backing dancer for the likes of Katy Perry on Saturday Evening Reside – anticipate some huge performances from this one.
Crystal Methyd
Crystal Methyd – Key Details
Age: 28
From: Missouri
Instagram: @crystalmethyd
She’s a political queen who’s all the time attempting to lift consciousness of points in her hometown, telling EW: “With my title, it’s possibly ‘inappropriate’, or folks assume I’m going to be nasty of gross. Meth is form of a problem the place I reside, so I needed to symbolize my hometown and carry consciousness, however drag is nearly caring for one another and loving one another.”
Dahlia Sin
Dahlia Sin – Key Details
Age: 28
From: California
Instagram: @dahlia_sin
Former membership child Dahlia shouldn’t be shy and is all the time eager to discover her sensuality. She counts Aja as her drag mom and has a military of Instagram followers making her one to look at.
Gigi Goode
Gigi Goode – Key Details
Age: 21
From: California
Instagram: @thegigigoode
Mannequin Gigi is obsessive about the runway and will all the time strike a pose – however don’t write her off as only a look queen as she has a fierce probability at taking the competitors by storm together with her unbelievable performances.
Heidi N Closet
Heidi N Closet – Key Details
Age: 24
From: North Carolina
Instagram: @heidincloset
She’s a semi-trained dancer and will all the time be available to assist her fellow queens out. Heidi is a favorite on the pageant scene however she is far more than only a fairly face.
Jackie Cox
Jackie Cox – Key Details
Age: 34
From: New York
Instagram: @jackiecoxnyc
Maybe she’s going to be this 12 months’s comedy queen, however Jackie is a talented performer who has just about each talent up her sleeve.
Jaida Essence Corridor
Jaida Essence Corridor – Key Details
Age: 32
From: Wisconsin
Instagram: @jaidaehall
She claims to be the “essence of magnificence”, however there’s extra to Jaida than meets the attention. The expert queen minimize her enamel on the pageant circuit, however there’s a gifted performer beneath that gorgeous make-up as effectively.
Jan Sport
Jan Sport – Key Details
Age: 26
From: New York
Instagram: @janjanjan
Jan’s the woman subsequent door plus a lot extra – and she’s not kidding, both. She calls her drag mom, Alexis Michelle and she’s named after a backpack.
Nicky Doll
Nicky Doll – Key Details
Age: 28
From: New York
Instagram: @thenickydoll
She loves her vogue and Nicky will little doubt tear up the runway together with her 90s catwalk-inspired seems to be which all the time have a contact of anime about them. However don’t write her off as a magnificence queen – there’s a lot extra to Nicky than meets the attention.
Rock M. Sakura
Rock M. Sakura – Key Details
Age: 28
From: San Francisco
Instagram: @rockmsakura
Apparently everybody all the time pronounces Rock’s title fallacious, however she doesn’t thoughts – she likes the “self deprication”, based on EW. She loves popular culture and received’t be afraid to drag out an unbelievable efficiency.
Sherry Pie
Sherry Pie – Key Details
Age: 27
From: New York
Instagram: @sherrypienyc
Sherry calls herself the “Julie Taymor of drag” and places on mind-blowing exhibits six nights every week. She’s all the time elevating cash for LGBTQIA causes and claims to do extra than simply entertain.
Sherry was disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race US following allegations of catfishing. She’s going to seem within the collection, however won’t attend the finale, which is but to be recorded.
Widow Von’Du
Widow Von’Du – Key Details
Age: 30
From: Missouri
Instagram: @thewidowvondu
Widow definitely is aware of what she desires and isn’t afraid to go get it. She works laborious, paints laborious and all the time takes her craft significantly.
An entire host of well-known names have been introduced for the brand new season – and the Ruveal despatched Twitter right into a meltdown.
In fact, beloved RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley might be again for one more batch of enjoyable.
The total listing consists of:
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Chaka Khan
- Daisy Ridley
- Daniel Franzese
- Jeff Goldblum
- Jonathan Bennett
- Leslie Jones
- Nicki Minaj
- Normani
- Olivia Munn
- Rachel Bloom
- Robyn
- Thandie Newton
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Winnie Harlow
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will air weekly on Netflix on February 29th
