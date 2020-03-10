RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12: Full cast list, guest judges and start date

RuPaul’s Drag Race is again and we’ve every thing you must know concerning the sickening 12th season.

With model new queens, a stellar listing of guest judges and loads of challenges set to shock and delight, right here’s our helpful information to essentially the most glamorous present on tv.

Gents, start your engines…

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 will air on Netflix on February 29th, simply someday after it airs in America.

The trailer has already been launched and exhibits simply how a lot enjoyable we’re in retailer for quickly.

Aiden Zhane

Aiden Zhane – Key Details

Age: 29

From: Georgia

Instagram: @aiden_zhane

Quiet Aiden will definitely make an impression together with her ghoulish seems to be and quirky humour. Talking about rising up alone in a city with no homosexual bars, she instructed Leisure Weekly: “It’s been a means of doing regardless of the f*** I need, as a result of there’s been no person there to inform me it isn’t proper.”

Brita Filter

Brita Filter – Key Details

Age: 34

From: New York

Instagram: @thebritafilter

The New York queens have a robust popularity on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Brita will definitely be trying to proceed their profitable run. She’s an skilled queen who has carried out as a backing dancer for the likes of Katy Perry on Saturday Evening Reside – anticipate some huge performances from this one.

Crystal Methyd

Crystal Methyd – Key Details

Age: 28

From: Missouri

Instagram: @crystalmethyd

She’s a political queen who’s all the time attempting to lift consciousness of points in her hometown, telling EW: “With my title, it’s possibly ‘inappropriate’, or folks assume I’m going to be nasty of gross. Meth is form of a problem the place I reside, so I needed to symbolize my hometown and carry consciousness, however drag is nearly caring for one another and loving one another.”

Dahlia Sin

Dahlia Sin – Key Details

Age: 28

From: California

Instagram: @dahlia_sin

Former membership child Dahlia shouldn’t be shy and is all the time eager to discover her sensuality. She counts Aja as her drag mom and has a military of Instagram followers making her one to look at.

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode – Key Details

Age: 21

From: California

Instagram: @thegigigoode

Mannequin Gigi is obsessive about the runway and will all the time strike a pose – however don’t write her off as only a look queen as she has a fierce probability at taking the competitors by storm together with her unbelievable performances.

Heidi N Closet

Heidi N Closet – Key Details

Age: 24

From: North Carolina

Instagram: @heidincloset

She’s a semi-trained dancer and will all the time be available to assist her fellow queens out. Heidi is a favorite on the pageant scene however she is far more than only a fairly face.

Jackie Cox

Jackie Cox – Key Details

Age: 34

From: New York

Instagram: @jackiecoxnyc

Maybe she’s going to be this 12 months’s comedy queen, however Jackie is a talented performer who has just about each talent up her sleeve.

Jaida Essence Corridor

Jaida Essence Corridor – Key Details

Age: 32

From: Wisconsin

Instagram: @jaidaehall

She claims to be the “essence of magnificence”, however there’s extra to Jaida than meets the attention. The expert queen minimize her enamel on the pageant circuit, however there’s a gifted performer beneath that gorgeous make-up as effectively.

Jan Sport

Jan Sport – Key Details

Age: 26

From: New York

Instagram: @janjanjan

Jan’s the woman subsequent door plus a lot extra – and she’s not kidding, both. She calls her drag mom, Alexis Michelle and she’s named after a backpack.

Nicky Doll

Nicky Doll – Key Details

Age: 28

From: New York

Instagram: @thenickydoll

She loves her vogue and Nicky will little doubt tear up the runway together with her 90s catwalk-inspired seems to be which all the time have a contact of anime about them. However don’t write her off as a magnificence queen – there’s a lot extra to Nicky than meets the attention.

Rock M. Sakura

Rock M. Sakura – Key Details

Age: 28

From: San Francisco

Instagram: @rockmsakura

Apparently everybody all the time pronounces Rock’s title fallacious, however she doesn’t thoughts – she likes the “self deprication”, based on EW. She loves popular culture and received’t be afraid to drag out an unbelievable efficiency.

Sherry Pie

Sherry Pie – Key Details

Age: 27

From: New York

Instagram: @sherrypienyc

Sherry calls herself the “Julie Taymor of drag” and places on mind-blowing exhibits six nights every week. She’s all the time elevating cash for LGBTQIA causes and claims to do extra than simply entertain.

Sherry was disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race US following allegations of catfishing. She’s going to seem within the collection, however won’t attend the finale, which is but to be recorded.

Widow Von’Du



Widow Von’Du – Key Details

Age: 30

From: Missouri

Instagram: @thewidowvondu

Widow definitely is aware of what she desires and isn’t afraid to go get it. She works laborious, paints laborious and all the time takes her craft significantly.

An entire host of well-known names have been introduced for the brand new season – and the Ruveal despatched Twitter right into a meltdown.

In fact, beloved RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley might be again for one more batch of enjoyable.

