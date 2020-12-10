‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Solid, Premiere Date Announced

VH1 introduced on Wednesday that “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will return for Season 13 on Jan. 1, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with a model new solid that options the present’s first trans man contestant.

The after-show “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” will premiere instantly after at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 13 of “Drag Race” shot late final summer season below full COVID-19 protocols. “Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes greater than a worldwide pandemic to maintain queen down,” stated host and government producer RuPaul in a press release.

The Season 13 solid contains:

Denali: From Chicago, Denali has labored as knowledgeable determine skater, and incorporates these abilities into her drag.

Elliott with 2 Ts: As a Las Vegas queen, Elliott is a dancing showgirl with an ’80s aesthetic.

Gottmik: This Los Angeles-based make-up artist is the primary out trans man to compete on “RuPaul’s Drag Race;” in July, Gottmik appeared on the duvet of Out journal with fellow trans pioneer Gigi Attractive.

Joey Jay: One other dancer, Joey hails from Phoenix, Ariz., and boats “unmatched rhinestoning abilities.”

Kahmora Corridor: As a drag sister to Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Corridor and drag mom to Season 11 contestant Soju, Chicago-based Kahmora already has numerous “Drag Race” in her blood.

Kandy Muse: Kandy already arrives within the “Drag Race” werk room with a crown, because the Brooklyn Drag Queen of the 12 months.

LaLa Ri: Certainly one of two Atlanta queens this season, LaLa Ri will “deliver her combination of attractive, stylish and sassy to the competitors.”

Olivia Lux: Hopefully, this New York queen may have an opportunity to point out off her piano enjoying abilities this season, however she’ll undoubtedly get to point out off her musical theater talents.

Rosé: One other New York queen, Rosé is a part of the lady group Stephanie’s Baby with Season 12 contestant Jan.

Symone: Though at the moment primarily based in Los Angeles, Symone is the primary “Drag Race” contestant to initially hail from Arkansas.

Tamisha Iman: A seasoned queen who has competed in drag pageants because the late Nineteen Nineties, Tamisha has her personal drag dynasty, and makes all her clothes from scratch.

Tina Burner: This New York queen received Nationwide Miss Comedy Queen in 2019.

Utica Queen: From Minneapolis, Utica Queen identifies as a “wacky, wavy inflatable arm-tube queen” — which, let’s face it, slays.