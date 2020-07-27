RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race’ Set For Dutch Makeover With RTL, Vincent TV

RuPaul’s award-winning present “Drag Race” is ready for a Dutch makeover by World of Surprise, broadcaster RTL and Vincent TV.

“Drag Race Holland” is being produced by Netherlands-based manufacturing firm Vincent TV Manufacturing and government Produced by World of Surprise, the format’s homeowners.

Set to bow later this 12 months, the collection will function ten Dutch drag queens who participate in weekly challenges the place the underside two face-off towards one another in a lip-synch battle for an opportunity to stay within the competitors. The Judges and visitor decide line-up will probably be introduced quickly.

Ellen van den Berghe, the pinnacle of programming of RTL’s Videoland which commissioned the present, stated this “excellent, pressing and groundbreaking Emmy Award-winning program suits seamlessly into the values and ambition of Videoland.”

“We’re very proud we have now achieved to fee a Dutch model of Drag Race as we all know there are numerous Drag Race-fans in Holland. However largely we’re proud we will present our subscribers the artwork and variety of this system and the Dutch queens,” added the exec.

Within the Netherlands, “Drag Race Holland” will premiere solely on RTLs SVoD platform Videoland. Concurrently, the collection will probably be accessible on World of Surprise’s streaming service WOW Presents Plus, which is accessible in 160 territories and can solely carry the collection for worldwide audiences, together with these within the U.Okay.

It will likely be the primary non-English language model of the present accessible to UK viewers and will probably be accessible on the platform with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles choices.

“We firmly imagine in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and expertise and might’t wait to welcome these 10 proficient queens into the Drag Race household,” stated Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Surprise co-Founders.

“It’s unbelievable to work with RTL and Vincent TV on launching a Dutch model of the franchise, nevertheless it’s additionally a privilege to have the ability to deliver this good new collection to a global viewers too, through our personal SVoD Platform WOW Presents Plus,” added the pair.

Produced by World of Surprise since 2009, the Drag Race franchise has develop into a world phenomenon, and is accessible in 193 nations via community companions and World of Surprise’s streaming service WOW Presents Plus. The collection has received a report variety of Emmy Awards together with Excellent Actuality-Competitors Program, received important reward and launched a number of dwell occasions together with DragCon within the US and UK.

Asserting the collection through a particular RuMail video message, RuPaul stated; “I’m proud to announce that my beloved Drag Race is coming to you. And with a brand-new host…Extra information coming quickly, so that you higher watch!”

Vincent ter Voert, founder and government producer of Drag Race Holland, stated that “after greater than 5 years of growing this nice format for the Dutch market, we imagine lastly the time is true for Drag Race Holland!”

“Our Dutch queens have been patiently ready for a neighborhood broadcaster to acknowledge the urgency and great thing about this very profitable leisure present,” stated ter Voert.

Bailey and Barbato, and RuPaul Charles function government producers, with Tom Campbell and Sally Miles serving as consultants.