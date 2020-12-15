‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Teases Season 13 Twist, Trailer (TV News Roundup)

(*13*)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” introduces a Season 13 twist, and Karamo Brown, Tony Hawk and Leslie Jones are set to compete on “Celeb Wheel of Fortune.”

CASTING

Contestants introduced for “Celeb Wheel of Fortune” will embody Karamo Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Rachael Leigh Cook dinner, Jennie Garth, Chris Harrison, Teri Hatcher, Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec, Leslie Jones, Jeannie Mai, Joel McHale, Maria Menounos, Chrissy Metz, Kevin Nealon, Patton Oswalt, Paul Reubens, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Sherri Shepherd, Joe Tessitore, Chandra Wilson and Constance Zimmer. Premiering Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC, the sequence will function a spin on the everyday “Wheel of Fortune” type by pitting celebrities in opposition to one another. Watch the announcement video shared by ABC under.

DATES

USA Community introduced premiere dates for 3 of its exhibits, giving “Straight Up Steve Austin” a Season 2 premiere of Jan. 11 at 11 p.m., and setting a Jan. 21 premiere for brand new sequence “The Rev” at 10:30 p.m. and extra episodes of “Chrisley Is aware of Greatest” at 10 p.m. In “Straight Up Steve Austin,” WWE star Steve Austin and a celeb visitor journey via numerous cities whereas conversing about their very own lives and experiences, with this season together with Bert Kreischer, Brett Favre, Charlotte Aptitude, Ice-T, Luke Combs, Joel McHale, Steve-O and Tiffany Haddish. “The Rev” follows pastor Richard Hartley via his private life when not talking at his New York church. And Season 8 of “Chrisley Is aware of Greatest” will resume with the antics of Todd Chrisley’s household.

FIRST LOOKS

VH1 shared a trailer for Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” highlighting a brand new twist within the sequence’ competitors components. The season, which premieres Jan 1. at 8 p.m., will pit every of the contestants in opposition to one another in lip syncs for his or her lives on the very first day of the present. The 13 queens competing within the season embody Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Corridor, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen. Following the primary episode, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” after-show can have its season premiere, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Each sequence are produced by VH1 and World of Surprise. Watch the trailer under.

Epix unveiled a brand new trailer for “Bridge and Tunnel,” a comedic drama sequence written, directed and produced by Edward Burns. The present, set in 1980, follows a gaggle of current school graduates from Lengthy Island who hope to search out success in Manhattan. Alongside solid members Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller, Isabella Farrell and Barrett Wilbert Weed, Epix additionally introduced that Erica Hernandez will be a part of the solid in a recurring function. Watch the brand new trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

CBS ordered a one-hour actuality sequence entitled “Secret Celeb Renovation,” hosted by Nischelle Turner. Within the upcoming present, celebrities will choose somebody who has influenced or guided them on their path to success, shocking them with a house renovation. A workforce of pros, together with contractor Jason Cameron and inside designer Sabrina Soto, will perform every undertaking. Set to function within the first season are Eve, Wayne Brady, Chris Paul and Emmitt Smith, with each utilizing the present to precise appreciation for somebody they know.

ACQUISITIONS

Fox has acquired the CTV sequence “Holmes Household Impact,” a four-part sequence premiering in Canada in early 2021, Bell Media introduced. The present stars contractor Mike Holmes alongside his kids Sherry and Michael, with the three utilizing their skills to assist positively rework the lives of varied neighborhood leaders. The deal is the most recent in a string of distribution agreements between Bell Media and Fox, which incorporates CTV’s acquisition of “The Masked Singer.” Mike Holmes serves because the sequence’ government producer. Grant Greschuk is the sequence producer, and Paul McConvey serves as supervising producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Discovery, Inc. has appointed Robert L. Johnson to its board of administrators, the corporate introduced immediately. Johnson, who based and served as chairman for each BET and The RLJ Corporations, LLC, will maintain the place beginning Jan. 1. Additionally, S. Decker Anstrom will step down from the board beginning Dec. 31, and his function as most well-liked inventory director might be taken up by Susan M. Swain, presently a typical inventory director.

Modern Artists employed Rabih Gholam as the top of the corporate’s new different and unscripted division. The place will function a complement to the published and internet hosting division at Modern Artists. Gholam has expertise as each a producer and an government, and he has served as government vice chairman of different programming at each 51 Minds and Ryan Seacrest Productions. His most up-to-date place previous to becoming a member of Modern Artists was at Evolution Media, the place he labored as the chief vice chairman of improvement.

PROGRAMMING

Clips of AEW wrestlers reenacting scenes from “A Christmas Story” movie will air as interstitials as a part of TNT and TBS‘ 24-hour marathon devoted to the long-lasting Christmas movie beginning Dec. 24. The solid contains MJF, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston, Scorpio Sky, Ortiz, Dr. Britt Baker, Ricky Starks, Allie, Frankie Kazarian, Luchasaurus, Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone. The clips are supposed to increase consciousness for the KultureCity nonprofit. “AEW Dynamite” may even air a “Vacation Bash” particular episode Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

PODCASTS

QCode introduced immediately the creation of “From Now,” a brand new dramatic sequence starring and government produced by “Succession” star Brian Cox and “Bodyguard” star Richard Madden. The six-episode season will premiere on main podcast platforms on Dec. 21. The podcast options Madden because the lone survivor from a spaceship that vanished 35 years in the past. Upon his return, Madden’s character is similar age as when he left, although his twin brother (Cox) has aged naturally as time progressed. Different solid members embody David Dastmalchian, Betty Gabriel, Jessica McNamee, Erin Moriarty, Lance Reddick, Elisabeth Shue, Karla Souza and Rhys Wakefield, the latter of whom additionally directs. “From Now” is created by Wakefield and William Day Frank.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function a spoof on the “Saved by the Bell” theme music on tonight’s present. Fallon will enlist the assistance of Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez, unique solid members from the sequence.

Taylor Swift, Christian Serratos and Sabrina Claudio will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” tonight, whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function Gal Gadot, Ricky Martin and Lana Del Rey. Probability the Rapper, Christopher Walken and Laura Benanti might be visitors on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert,” The Chicks, Jamie Demetriou and Christina Aguilera will seem on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers,” and Pharrell Williams might be on “The Every day Present with Trevor Noah.”