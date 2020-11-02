RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 is coming in early 2021

Collection two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will arrive on our screens in early 2021, the BBC has confirmed.

The broadcaster introduced at present that the long-awaited actuality collection, hosted by US drag queen RuPaul, can be again subsequent 12 months with Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr returning to guage a superb new cohort of queens – whereas casting for collection three is formally open.

BBC Three added that collection two “can be even greater than the primary”, with an prolonged line-up of 12 queens competing for the coveted title of the UK’s Subsequent Drag Celebrity over 10 weeks as an alternative of eight.

Class is…..UPLIFTING NEWS! Collection two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is on its means and the doorways are open for collection three casting: https://t.co/TDhrgUCeKn pic.twitter.com/I90O2ygW7G — BBC Press Workplace (@bbcpress) November 2, 2020

“Wanting ahead to raised days!” RuPaul mentioned in an announcement, “I’m joyful to announce the triumphant return of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Early in 2021, season two will arrive with all of the hope, pleasure, laughter and glitter you’ve come to anticipate from our sensible queens.

“We’re additionally at present casting season three with the most effective and the brightest Nice Britain has to supply. We really feel honoured that you simply’ve embraced our little present, and our solely want is that we are able to supply a smile at a time once we can all use it essentially the most,” he added.

These hoping to wow RuPaul with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and expertise can apply for collection three on the Drag Race UK web site up till the 14th November.

The primary collection of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK aired in October 2019, with Liverpool-based drag queen The Vivienne rising because the present’s inaugural champion.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is obtainable to observe on BBC iPlayer.