RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 release date | guest judges, queens

Everyone’s feeds could also be filled with unfavourable information tales in the meanwhile, however RuPaul has delivered a Drag Race UK replace that’ll go away followers feeling “significantly better”, as Baga Chipz would say.

Collection two of Drag Race UK is arriving early in 2021 after a protracted, COVID-19 induced wait, the BBC has confirmed.

With earlier judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton returning to evaluate a fair larger line-up of drag stars, season two is ready to be a certain spotlight of 2021.

Right here’s every thing it’s essential to learn about Drag Race UK, when it’ll land on our screens and who’ll be guest judging.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 launched on BBC Three?

Excellent news for Drag Race followers! The BBC not too long ago confirmed that season two will probably be arriving on our screens in early 2021.

Filming on the collection started again in March, nonetheless manufacturing was rapidly interrupted by COVID-19.

Alan Carr instructed Christine Lampard on Lorraine in October: “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, in order that will probably be good to simply get that completed.”

“It’s additionally good for a few of the drag queens who perhaps their stitching wasn’t that good – as a result of in lockdown, in the event that they’ve bought any sense, they’d be on that stitching machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

Fingers crossed RuPaul and the gang will set the fabulous tone for the remainder of 2021.

Who’re the contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2?

The BBC has not but introduced which contestants will probably be competing on the second season of Drag Race UK, nonetheless Alan Carr not too long ago revealed to RadioTimes.com and different press that the variety of candidates acquired by the present doubled this yr.

Talking about how the upcoming collection goes to be larger and higher than the primary, Carr stated: “Michelle Visage has had double the candidates this yr so I feel it’s going to go up!”

The BBC not too long ago revealed that collection two is ready to characteristic much more queens, with 12 wannabe drag superstars competing this yr over the course of 10 weeks as an alternative of eight.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 judges

