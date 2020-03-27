RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne and Baga Chipz have bagged their own Netflix show

Right here’s some a lot betta information for you: Baga Chipz and The Vivienne, stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, have landed their own Netflix sequence – and you may watch the primary episode proper right here, proper now.

Referred to as I Prefer to Watch UK, the YouTube show from the streaming large runs a Gogglebox-esque format with the 2 drag queens reacting to TV clips. However quite than providing their views on a wide range of channels, the duo will delve into Netflix titles solely.

This will likely initially sound fairly limiting till you discover out the topic of their first episode: Intercourse Training.

Anticipate loads of shade, soiled laughs and a lot of unforgiving smut. Mainly, it’s NSFW (even for those who’re working from house). Take into account your self warned.

Incorporates grownup content material from the beginning

New episodes can be found each Wednesday at 3pm GMT on the Netflix UK YouTube channel.

And people followers on the lookout for an additional repair of queens, Netflix UK is at present airing the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race US.

The second sequence of the show’s UK model – to air on BBC Three – was present process filming earlier this 12 months, nonetheless it needed to be postponed because of the coronavirus disaster.