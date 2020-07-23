RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue proves the franchise has more to offer than we first thought

Information broke at this time that some legendary queens could be sissying their walks in new Drag Race spin off, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue.

The present, which is about to air on VH1 in August, will go behind the scenes as Naomi Smalls, Yvie Oddly, Miss Vanjie, Kameron Michaels, Derrick Barry and Asia O’Hara put together to star in their very own Las Vegas residency present, RuPaul’s Drag Race Dwell!.

And should you ask us, convey it proper on, ladies!

In a time the place TV is so restricted, due to the coronavirus which has put a maintain on filming and brought away a few of the exhibits we’d normally be gearing up to watch proper now, RuPaul’s Drag Race is the present that simply retains on giving.

The franchise just lately introduced more realness with a serving of Canada’s Drag Race, which dropped on BBC iPlayer on July third, and season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars solely kicked off on June fifth.

These collection are just some on the lengthy listing of spin-offs the present has produced, together with The Swap Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race Thailand and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, with RuPaul as principal host and head decide, and Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton as supporting judges.

Whereas some would possibly argue that they will’t sustain with all the further codecs, we beg to differ and assume there isn’t any such factor as an excessive amount of Drag Race.

With its many iterations, Drag Race has been a pure delight all through the pandemic, protecting us entertained over the months.

Every collection brings its personal fierceness, from the various kinds of queens, to the panellists and the ranges of shade.

Take the US collection as an example, hosted by Mama Ru herself and a workforce of panellists, together with Michelle Visage, it doesn’t evaluate to say, Canada’s Drag Race, which primarily has three hosts – however shantay, they will each keep!

After which you may have the newest collection which isn’t really a contest like the different codecs, however as an alternative legendary queens returning, related to All Stars, however with additional backstage tea.

We don’t find out about you, however we wouldn’t say no to a watching Miss Vanjie and Kameron Michaels having a ki ki behind the scenes.

As long as you’ve acquired fascinating queens – which we know the Vegas Revue ladies all are, having already starred on the present – you possibly can’t actually go fallacious with Drag Race.

In the case of RuPaul, more is simply more – and we’re so right here for it!

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue airs Friday 21st August at 8pm on VH1 in the US. For those who’re in search of more to watch, take a look at our TV Information.